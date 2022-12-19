CASTLETON — Following the weekend snowstorm, Vermont’s largest electric utility said that as of Monday afternoon it had restored power to 102,500 customers, leaving about 7,500 to go.

“Crews are working as quickly and safely as possible, and (they) are joined by line crews from Canada, New York, Maine and Massachusetts who were here before the storm hit,” Green Mountain Power stated on its website. “Our field force has tripled and they won’t stop until all are back on.”

keith.whitcomb@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.