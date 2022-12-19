CASTLETON — Following the weekend snowstorm, Vermont’s largest electric utility said that as of Monday afternoon it had restored power to 102,500 customers, leaving about 7,500 to go.
“Crews are working as quickly and safely as possible, and (they) are joined by line crews from Canada, New York, Maine and Massachusetts who were here before the storm hit,” Green Mountain Power stated on its website. “Our field force has tripled and they won’t stop until all are back on.”
Kristin Kelly, a spokeswoman for GMP, said the company was well-prepared for the storm.
“We follow forecasts days in advance of a storm and so we knew this one was coming in and it was predicted to bring heavy, wet snow over a long period of time,” she said.
This storm, the first of the season, brought snow with a high water content.
“It’s almost like cement,” said Kelly. “It falls on trees and on power lines, it builds up and it weighs everything down and then eventually all these things can fall down and break and that’s what we saw happen.”
The company hired crews from Maine, Massachusetts, New York and Canada to bolster its field operations team. Those crews are still working now, Kelly said.
As far as power outages go, the storm most heavily impacted southern Vermont and the portions on the east side of the Green Mountains.
Kelly said the company is keeping its extra crews around and watching the weather forecasts for this weekend when another storm may bring high winds.
Among the towns who got buried were Castleton. Town Manager Mike Jones said he stepped in to help the road crew plow and was on the clock from Saturday morning to Sunday afternoon.
“We had a lot of trees down over here and a lot of power outages,” he said on Monday. “Our highway crew spent quite a bit of time in the front-end loader going around and removing the trees that we could, because there were a few in the power lines so we couldn’t touch those.”
Some roads had to be plowed later in the day, since they were blocked by trees.
Jones said the town fire department was also extremely busy, responding to downed power lines, burning transformers, and other storm-related issues.
“The fire department, they were from when the snow first started until yesterday; they were dealing with trees down, trees on lines, transformers on fire, helping secure the roads, so those guys got run ragged,” he said.
Most of the roads were opened up by late Sunday morning, said Jones.
“It was a wet, heavy snow so there was a lot of tree damage,” Jones said. “Our guys were out today removing stuff and chipping stuff, trying to get that cleaned up.”
The town had two trucks break down during the storm, one of which is back up and running.
Jones said that power was also lost at the wastewater treatment plant, which would have been fine had the backup generator not been having its own issues. Jones said GMP was able to get the power restored, but the town will have to see about the generator.
Jones said a power outage at the Castleton Meadows housing complex led to the town opening up its emergency shelter.
“I got a call from the fire department that said somebody had called from Castleton Meadows and they’d been out of power since 10 a.m. on Saturday and they’d been calling Green Mountain Power and no one got back to them and they didn’t know when the power was going to be restored, but there was a couple of the tenants in one of the apartments that were cold and were looking for help,” said Jones.
All told, about four people from Castleton Meadows used the shelter at American Legion Post #50, said Jones; though, between the Legion and Castleton Community Seniors, the town was ready to shelter more.
According to Jones, a GMP crew nearby was told about the outage at Castleton Meadows. A caretaker at the Meadows came over and clarified which lines power the building. Jones said the GMP crew said it might be a while before they could get to it, but ultimately power was back on in half an hour.
Jones said that one elderly woman found herself without power and was unable to find her way around her house. The police department went and bought her a flashlight.
He said storms like these can expose weaknesses in a town’s emergency response plans. As far as Castleton goes, weak or dead trees near power lines and rights of way need to be addressed. The difficulty, he said, is that tree removal has become quite expensive, especially when said trees are down on power lines.
