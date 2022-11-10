Vermont has allocated or spent millions of dollars on expanding broadband access, but where workers will be found to get the job done remains a puzzle.

The Vermont Community Broadband Board, working alongside the likes of Vermont Technical College, private broadband companies, and the relatively new communications union districts, has released a plan to grow the workforce that will be needed to build out the state’s broadband infrastructure.

keith.whitcomb@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.