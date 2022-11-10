Vermont has allocated or spent millions of dollars on expanding broadband access, but where workers will be found to get the job done remains a puzzle.
The Vermont Community Broadband Board, working alongside the likes of Vermont Technical College, private broadband companies, and the relatively new communications union districts, has released a plan to grow the workforce that will be needed to build out the state’s broadband infrastructure.
“We’ve done a lot of research in terms of getting to where we are,” said Christine Hallquist, Vermont Community Broadband Board executive director.
The group has met with the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, and the Federal Communications Commission, and plans to meet with all the major broadband providers working in Vermont, said Hallquist.
Her board has partnered with the state Department of Labor, the Agency of Commerce and Community Development, the state’s communications union districts (CUDs), Vermont Technical College, and Vermont State Colleges to craft a training program aimed at creating the labor force that will be needed during the next five years.
According to Hallquist, Vermont is ahead of many other states in that regard, though it has looked to Ohio for guidance. She said that Ohio had begun the work Vermont seeks to do, making it a useful model.
“The plan, I think, is extremely well thought out,” she said. “We had a good team.”
When she took on her role with the broadband board, she saw materials and labor as the biggest limiting factors for what the state wants to achieve.
“We were looking at fiber-optic lead times of over a year,” she said. “You can't afford to lose a year on a five-year project.”
National- and state-level media have reported on rising construction costs, supply chain issues and worker shortages for some time now. In Vermont, it was hard to find workers in many industries even before the pandemic.
Hallquist said the long wait times on fiber-optic materials were a straightforward problem to solve, though not necessarily easy or cheap. She said about $7.2 million was spent on acquiring a year’s worth of materials that can be used while more is ordered.
“But the labor piece is a lot harder,” she said.
According to Hallquist, the current lack of laborers was foreseen some 30 years ago. She recalls a seminar on the subject noting the number of baby boomers who would retire come 2020 and that there was a clear bubble moving through the workforce. The COVID-19 pandemic only heightened the issue.
“We’ve got to get every able-bodied person in the state working,” she said. “We’re at a 2.1% unemployment rate. If you’re marginally employable, we want to get you to work.”
Part of the plan involved paying people for their training. Hallquist said people in low-wage jobs often hold several such lines of employment and can’t take six weeks or six months off from their income to train for a new career.
She also noted that these industries are male-dominated, particularly line workers, so recruiting more women who want high-paying jobs is one possible answer to the labor problem, though gender parity will take time.
“Vermont Technical College is excited to work with the fiber industry in Vermont to provide apprenticeship training for this sector,” stated Patricia Moulton, Vermont State Colleges Workforce Division executive director. “We are working on developing all the elements of the program with the CUDs, VCBB and construction firms who are doing this work.”
Moulton said Thursday that apprenticeship programs, which this is, are nothing new at Vermont Technical College or Vermont Community College.
“The subject matter is new, in terms of fiber installation, and the challenge there is just finding people who can instruct who have that experience,” she said. “We’re working with various fiber installation companies to see if they have retired folks or other people they can offer. There’s also a couple of national associations working to create an instructor bank, if you will, folks who could move around if needed to do instruction.”
Some instruction can be done remotely, she said, but in-person, hands-on classes will be necessary.
“It won’t be all remote by any stretch,” she said.
