Decades after they served our country, two veterans of two different wars told students from kindergarten to sixth grade stories about their service Thursday.
“We like having visitors come in and talk about transferable skills, application and knowledge,” said Middletown Springs Elementary School Principal Rick Beal. “That was the original intent, but there aren’t many World War II vets left.”
All 48 pairs of bright, eager eyes were trained on Cpl. Thomas Neary, 70, and Henry Vergi, 93, and on the black-and-white photographs they brought of their squad, their friends, the USS Amsterdam and various sparkling medals winking out from framed red velvet.
“Without World War II veterans, we wouldn’t have the country that we have today,” Neary said as he stood beside Vergi, a hand on his shoulder. “They’ll always be my heroes. My war was different.”
Vergi stood, casting his arms wide to emphasize the length of the Naval cruiser that carried him: the USS Amsterdam, CL-101, transporting 1,450 soldiers, two planes, over 78 naval guns and three planes that Vergi said were launched like slingshots into the Japanese sky.
“I was the gunner,” Vergi said. “But the Japanese had pilots, kamikaze pilots — they were suicide pilots ... we shot 22 shells in a minute on both guns. Every day, for two hours a day, we had this gun we had to work on as a team ... and the Japanese still got through it.”
Vergi told the students about the waves beneath the USS Amsterdam during typhoon season, and the crests that lifted the boat so that the crew had to link arms to stay stationary while they ate their rations.
“In the typhoon, we lost three destroyers and 800 men,” Vergi said. “You couldn’t rescue them.”
Once they reached the coast of Japan, Vergi said they started bombing the shoreline, recounting the horrors he saw.
“We went into Yokohama, that was a big city,” Vergi said. “It was destroyed. All destroyed, and the Japanese people didn’t have anything to eat ... The Japanese people were clean, very clean people, but as we went down, they had cardboard boxes, all the shoes were outside, and all the people were outside.”
Vergi told of one man in particular who tried to bow to him, but Vergi stopped him, shook his hand, and handed him a cigarette, an offering of peace transcending language.
Vergi, who witnessed the 1945 Japanese surrender, showed students the three medals he was awarded for the American Campaign, the Pacific Campaign, and once the war was won, along with a letter from Harry Truman, before urging the students to always be kind to one another.
Dozens of hands shot into the air.
“How many times did you get shot?” one student asked him.
“What is the most effective gun?” another asked.
“I was surprised at all the questions,” Vergi said afterward. “They’re young, but they were so attentive. They’re so sharp, and they’re just beautiful.”
Vergi then sat down and introduced Neary, who served in Vietnam from 1966 to 1969, earning medals for pistol sharp-shooting, rifle sharp-shooting, USMC Good Conduct, National Defense, Vietnam service, Vietnam Campaign and a Purple Heart.
After graduating from Rutland High School, Neary followed in the footsteps of his older brother and enlisted in the Marines when he was 17.
“I was 3rd Marine Division, with Delta Company,” Neary said. “We lived in the jungle. The hottest temp was 115-118, and you had one set of clothes, no shower and rations: pork and beans, a stew you didn’t want to eat, fruit cocktail, pound cake, two pieces of gum, and a four-pack of cigarettes ... but I traded my fruit cocktail for the cigarettes.”
For the second time in his life, Neary told the students and teachers about the battle on Hill 689, where two snipers shot down his squad until only Neary was left, crawling through the elephant grass as bullets rained down. He managed to get to his foxhole and waited for help.
Two weeks later, Neary was sent on a night mission, but the Viet Cong were adept at building tunnels and intercepted the South Vietnamese army and the American troops, leaving Neary scrambling toward an ally tank as a bullet hit him in the neck, and a second hit his back.
“I looked at my watch, it said 8 o’clock,” Neary said to the audience. “A few minutes later, a mortar disabled the tank we were on, and we just laid there, falling in and out (of consciousness).”
When another tank finally arrived to haul the first one out, Neary said he couldn’t speak to tell them he was still alive, but was fortunately discovered and sent to a military hospital where a priest read him his last rights.
Neary showed students his dog tags, still stained with blood, which hung from a shoelace because the chain would have made too much noise in the Vietnamese jungle and given away their location. He showed the students the Purple Heart that was awarded to him after 15 months of service, and his “1st Battalion 9th Marines: The Walking Dead” patch worn by the first ones into battle and the last ones out.
As the students filed out of the classroom for lunch, they gave the veterans handmade cards with hearts and flags drawn in crayon, thanking the veterans for their service.
“Without heroes, we are all plain people, and don’t know how far we can go,” one read.
“I’m glad I enlisted, and I would do it again,” Neary said after he and Vergi had lunch with the students. “Be thankful for what you have, work hard, and I pray that you never have to experience war. But you read the paper — it’s right there.”
