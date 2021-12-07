The winter farmers market is looking for a new location after tests found contamination in the air at the Vermont Farmers Food Center.
Testing in October had already found levels of trichloroethylene, or TCE, in the soil under the Farmers Hall building in concentrations high enough to trigger concerns it might be getting into the air. Air tests completed last week confirmed it was, and in levels high enough that the state recommend everyone using the building relocate “as soon as possible.”
State officials said this was communicated to the VFFC last week. The Vermont Farmers Market — a separate entity — still held its weekly winter market Saturday, but VFM Board President Paul Horton said they were meeting Tuesday night to discuss future plans, including alternate sites.
“We’re looking at different places,” Horton said. “We’re also still talking to the folks at DEC and the Vermont Department of Health about what we should do.”
Some involved at the market have questioned whether the organization did enough to inform people about the dangers after the initial discovery of the contamination.
“We’re done with this market,” said Christian Cabrera, who sold prepared vegan food at the market. “I don’t trust these people.”
The VFFC released a prepared statement Tuesday, but spokeswoman Heidi Lynch said they would not take questions at that time.
“VFFC’s priorities begin with the health and safety of all people affected, followed closely by keeping businesses active and open to the public, while working with all affected parties to achieve these goals together,” the statement read. “While there are potential short and long term solutions to address the contamination of TCEs, none can be implemented quickly or without additional testing and design. VFFC will be working diligently over the next many months with the Vermont’s Department of Environmental Conservation, the Rutland Regional Planning Commission’s Brownfield Program and its consultants to pursue the best approach possible that accomplishes its priorities.”
TCE is a known carcinogen found in industrial degreasers. State officials said its presence was likely tied to the presence of a machine shop and foundry at the site in the 1960s and 1970s. In addition to being linked to a variety of cancers, TCE poses particular health risks to pregnant women or women of childbearing age, according to the Vermont Department of Health, and can cause congenital heart defects in babies.
“The likelihood of having health effects depends on how much you’re exposed to and for how long,” Vermont Department of Health spokeswoman Katie Warchut wrote in an email Tuesday. The less you are exposed and the lower the concentration, the less likely you are to experience a health effect.”
The concentrations at the VFFC, according to a Dec. 2 letter from the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation to VFFC president Greg Cox, ranged from 1.7 to 21 micrograms per cubic liter. The letter said all the detected levels were above the indoor air standard for nonresidential properties and in several spots they exceeded the 2 micrograms per cubic liter “removal management level for short-term exposure.” These included Farmers Hall, where the winter market takes place and where the level was 5.9.
The highest concentrations were in the commercial kitchen area, which the report said was likely due to the exhaust fans there.
“The Health Department supports DEC’s recommendation of relocation and not using the building until the problem is fixed,” Warchut wrote. “Anyone with health concerns or who frequented the Vermont Farmers Food Center should talk with their doctor so their exposure becomes part of their medical history.”
While the DEC recommended relocating everyone from the building “as soon as possible,” the market took place on Saturday.
“We can’t force anyone to not be in the building,” Kimberly Caldwell, an environmental analyst with DEC, said Tuesday. “We can do our best to make sure everyone is notified and the communication is sufficient.”
Horton said they had a variety of potential harms to weigh, including health and safety as well as economic.
“We’re informing people and letting people decide,” he said. “In addition to that, we’re getting some differing opinions from the Vermont Department of Health. It doesn’t seem as dire as the reporting would suggest. ... Keep in mind, we’ve all been in there for 10 years. People are in there and comfortable. On Saturday mornings, the doors are opening and closing. We’ve got good airflow.”
The facility had signs up about the potential for air contamination after TCE was found in the soil last month, but Cabrera said they were easy to miss and hard to read. He said he noticed one while they were unloading before the first winter market of the year, but really only saw a reference to “pregnant women.”
“I thought it was an event for pregnant women,” he said.
Cabrera also said that the signs were later taken down and that he was told it was done at the behest of the VFFC.
“They were taken down temporarily just to change the wordage,” Horton said. “That was very temporary.”
Neither the VFFC or Vermont Farmers Market had posted anything about the situation on their Facebook pages. Horton said he expected that would be corrected by his organization after the meeting Tuesday night. Cabrera said a post on the Vermont Farmers Market page Saturday drew his ire by opening with “In the air is a feeling of Christmas ...”
Mayor David Allaire said he went to the market on Saturday.
“I do have some concerns,” he said. “I did talk to Mike Brookman today, our health officer. They should be putting up some more signage.”
Allaire said the market is an important part of the local economy and that the Recreation and Parks Department was looking at offering the Rutland Recreation Community Center as a temporary location.
“I think that is exactly where we can help,” he said. “I just don’t want to see anything interfering with their operations.”
Horton said the rec center was one possible location they were looking at.
“Another could be the Holiday Inn,” he said. “There’s a building in the Westway Mall that might be available. ... This is an emerging situation. We’re still gathering information.”
The current property had been long vacant and was one of the most blighted locations in the city when the VFFC took it over in 2012, fixing up the main building in a massive volunteer and donor-driven effort. Founder Greg Cox’s vision included making the location a food hub and incubator space, which the organization announced earlier this year it was ready to begin more actively pursuing again.
The tests that uncovered the contamination were part of the funding process for further renovations. Cox said after the soil contamination was found that phase one environmental testing had been previously done on the site some time before the VFFC took it over and had not found anything.
Caldwell said more testing will be needed before a cleanup plan can be developed.
“The environmental concerns are unfortunate, and now is the time to identify the solutions and funding to implement the contamination remediation so that it can become a part of the larger initiative,” the VFFC statement read. “VFFC sees this environmental cleanup work as a direct contribution to its mission.”
