Farm-to-table is taking a variety of routes, including through the doctor’s office and around the internet.
The Vermont Farmers Food Center has received a roughly $10,000 grant via the state’s Local Food Purchase Assistance program to expand the area covered by its Farmacy initiative. The organization is also working to expand its online store.
“Basically, it’s a CSA but it’s our food-as-medicine project,” said Tracy Weatherhogg, VFFC’s facilities and fulfillment manager. “People are prescribed a CSA, basically, and they receive a bag of produce every week for 15 weeks in the summer, and one a month in the fall.”
Weatherhogg said the program tries to work with newer or younger farmers, giving them a reliable customer base as they start out.
“We did 224 last year,” she said. “We’re doing 250 this year, but we’re expanding, working with Community Health.”
Weatherhogg said are working with a number of the Rutland-area community health centers, and the grant will add Shorewell Community Health to the list.
Meanwhile, Weatherhogg said they want to add to the online program VFFC launched in 2020 to compensate for the farmers market closing during the pandemic.
“Even when the farmers market went outside, we continued the online market,” she said. “Many people during COVID found that convenient and felt it was safer.”
Weatherhogg said they are hoping to recruit businesses to use the service as part of their workplace wellness program. One business already making use of it is Rutland Appliances.
“We wanted to support local,” said Dana Maguire, who coordinates the program at the business. “We’re very much all about that. We’re a local small business, and we wanted to provide our team of people with produce from local farms we might not normally get.”
Maguire said seven employees are enrolled and the business spends up to $240 a week on products from local farms for them.
“It’s like a bonus or a perk,” she said. “I provide them an order form. They pick. ... They end up getting all kinds of fresh produce, fresh meat, baked goods. It helps our guys because they might not always get out to the farmers market.”
VFFC also is working toward cleaning up contamination discovered on the site that forced the closure of the Farmers Hall building.
Weatherhogg said an engineer’s report has been submitted to the state and that they expect to submit a corrective action plan as soon as this week, with funding applications going out at the the same time.
“We already have contractors lined up,” she said. “We just need the green light.”
