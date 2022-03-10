Vermont Farmers Food Center plans to reopen its main building in the fall.
The state ordered the organization to close Farmers Hall, where it hosts the winter farmers market, in January because of concerns about soil contamination beneath the building affecting air quality within. Executive Director Heidi Lynch said Thursday the organization had recently filed a work plan with the state for its phase two environmental assessment, which will complete the testing needed for the organization to develop a cleanup plan.
Lynch said evaluation of the entire site as part of an expansion plan found some other contaminants linked to the site’s long history of industrial uses, but the trichloroethylene (TCE) at Farmers Hall was the only significant concern.
“We’re going to clean up all of it,” she said.
The work plan, developed by Weston & Sampson, calls for a geophysical survey, boring six new holes for additional soil assessment, installing eight groundwater monitoring wells in addition to eight existing wells and assessing the soil gas under the slab at Farmers Hall. The effort is projected to take 10 weeks and cost $59,485.
Dangerous levels of TCE were found last year during testing conducted as part of the organization’s plan to create a regional food hub and business incubator space. Subsequent testing found that TCE was getting into the building’s air at levels higher than the state considered safe. The organization and the farmers’ market continued to operate out of building until January, when VFFC missed a deadline for filing the work plan and the state ordered the building closed.
The winter farmers’ market — run by a separate organization — relocated to the Cortina Inn at the south end of the town while VFFC moved its online market, Everyone Eats program, wholesale foods programming and staff offices to other parts of the compound.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.