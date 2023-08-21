The Vermont Farmers Food Center is set to get a new floor.
The organization announced late Friday it had received an $800,000 grant from the Vermont Department of Economic Development for the corrective action plan that will let them reopen Farmers Hall. The main building on VFFCs West Street property was closed by the state early last year after testing found unacceptable levels of contaminants in the air.
Consultant Elisabeth Kulas, who is working on the project with the organization, said Monday they remain on track to have the work done by November.
“We are actively bidding right not to select a contractor to do the remediation in Farmers Hall,” she said. “We anticipate we’ll have bids at the end of the month. ... We’re definitely still looking at a fall opening. We’ll have to see what the real schedule of remediation is and you don’t get that until you have the contract.”
VFFC Executive Director Heidi Lynch said the grant was what the organization had hoped for.
“We’re super-appreciative to our partners at the state,” she said.
The VFFC was conducting an environmental assessment in preparation for a planned expansion when it learned that trichloroethylene, an industrial solvent and known carcinogen, more commonly referred to as TCE, had been leaching into the building’s air from the soil underneath. Follow-up testing found levels several times the state’s allowed limit, ultimately resulting in the state ordering the building, which hosted the winter farmers market, closed.
Since then, the winter market has been held at first the Cortina Inn and then the Franklin Conference Center as the VFFC did further testing and developed a corrective action plan.
The plan, which won state approval last month, calls for lining the floor with an impermeable layer of high-density polyethylene under a new layer of concrete.
Contaminated materials from other parts of the building also will be removed.
Lynch said the development means not just reopening farmers hall, but also clearing the way for the original expansion plans, which includes the group’s longtime goal of creating a food-centered business incubator.
“We’ve been moving all pieces in parallel at the same time,” she said. “This is a milestone that applies to the expansion work as well.”