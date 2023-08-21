The Vermont Farmers Food Center is set to get a new floor.

The organization announced late Friday it had received an $800,000 grant from the Vermont Department of Economic Development for the corrective action plan that will let them reopen Farmers Hall. The main building on VFFCs West Street property was closed by the state early last year after testing found unacceptable levels of contaminants in the air.

