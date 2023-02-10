Vermont Farmers Food Center says it wants to make sure everyone keeps eating.
With the state’s Everyone Eats program scheduled to sunset at the end of March, VFFC is aiming to replace it with their own “Rutland County Eats” program starting in April. Executive Director Heidi Lynch said Friday the organization had lined up more than 20 partners to help with the effort.
“We’re trying to do as much as we can because the need remains high,” she said.
VFFC did meal distributions for Everyone Eats four days a week to anyone affected by the pandemic or otherwise experiencing food insecurities. Meals were sourced from local restaurants and caterers, who agreed to purchase at least 10% of their ingredients from local producers. The cost was $10 a meal, according to Lynch.
“Throughout the two and a half years, we’ve been averaging 3,000 (meals a week),” she said. “We know it’s going to be less than that.”
Lynch said how much they provide is going to depend on how much money they are able to raise, and they will work with partner organizations to determine eligible participants.
Fundraising plans include a “Spread the Love” campaign, now underway at VFFC’s Online Market, and a future “Restaurant Week”-style fundraiser involving local businesses. Lynch said they had no projections on how much they think they can raise, but they hope to work with their partners to leverage additional funding sources.
That list of partners, according to organizer Grace Davy, ranges from groups like the Pawlet Community Church and Brandon Lions Club to the University of Vermont Medical Center.
Tom Donahue, executive director of BROC Community Action, said there was a great need for the program even as the pandemic ends.
“The rising cost of inflation on the heels of the pandemic has created a situation for families where they’re having trouble making ends meet, especially at the grocery store,” he said.
With other inflationary pressures bearing down simultaneously with heating fuel costs, Donahue said food assistance would offer struggling families some valuable relief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.