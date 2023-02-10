VFFC EE

A volunteer for Everyone Eats hands out meals at the Vermont Farmers Food Center.

 Provided photo

Vermont Farmers Food Center says it wants to make sure everyone keeps eating.

With the state’s Everyone Eats program scheduled to sunset at the end of March, VFFC is aiming to replace it with their own “Rutland County Eats” program starting in April. Executive Director Heidi Lynch said Friday the organization had lined up more than 20 partners to help with the effort.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

City Reporter

Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years.

