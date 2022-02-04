Heidi Lynch said the Vermont Farmers Food Center’s recent troubles are only happening because of the organization’s success.
Though she’s had the title since earlier in the year, the VFFC formally announced this week that Lynch, who previously worked there as operations director had been designated the organizations interim executive director. She’s also the organization’s first executive director — founder Greg Cox had been effectively doing the job, even if the title didn’t exist — and she said the position is an interim one because the VFFC is still figuring out what it wants its executive director to be.
“Greg was always de facto that role because he’s Greg,” she said. “We had never formally built an organization with an executive director, but we have now.”
Cox said he was happy to loosen his grip on the reins of the organization he founded in 2012.
“It’s really good to share the future and share the responsibilities,” he said. “We’ve been growing as an organization and the amount of day-to-day stuff is growing. I’m a farmer and a visionary. She’s the one who is capable of implementing that vision.”
Cox said he had known Lynch since she participated in an educational program at his farm as a high school student.
“She is so talented,” Cox said. “She is so much more talented and mature than I am. She’s steeped in value and she cares. She understands the food system, the economics of it and she understands the farming side of it.”
The VFFC came together around Cox as a volunteer organization created to take over and renovate the former Mintzer compound on West Street, at the time one of the most blighted properties in the city. The group created a new home for the winter farmer’s market — run by a separate organization — and Cox’s long-term vision included a food hub and business incubator.
The center was preparing for an expansion that would realize that vision last year when environmental tests found contamination in the soil that in turn affected the air in Farmers Hall, the main building and site of the winter market. The contamination was above safe levels as determined by the state, but the organization was allowed to keep the building open until last month, when it missed a deadline to submit the first in a series of plans required as part of the clean-up process.
The state ordered the building closed. Lynch said VFFC has relocated some of its operations to other buildings in the compound, where the air tested safe. The farmers market, however, has relocated to the Cortina Inn — formerly the Holiday Inn — on the south end of the town.
“I think Heidi’s a capable person,” said Paul Horton, president of Vermont Farmers Market. “I’m encouraged by the way things are moving forward with the restructuring.”
Horton said they had a “very good” first Saturday at the new location but that they will need to return to the VFFC.
“Our great customers found us as they always do,” he said. “We’ll be OK there for the rest of the season. ... We need to get back. We will not be able to generate enough revenue, long-term, at the smaller space, to even pay the rent.”
Horton also said they wouldn’t have enough room for all the vendors they expect in November.
“We’ve got a much smaller crowd, post-Christmas,” he said.
Lynch said the organization was working diligently with the brownfields program and intended to make all its future deadlines with the state.
“That’s at the forefront of what we’re doing,” she said. “It’s an unexpected change in course in what we’re doing. It’s a great opportunity to learn a lot.”
