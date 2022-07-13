City officials said Tuesday that as much as they want to help the Vermont Farmers Food Center, they don’t want to get into the lending business.
The organization was in front of the Finance Committee this week asking for the city to loan them $180,000 in ARPA funds to clean up the main building in time for the winter farmers’ market. No vote was taken, but response from the committee and other city officials was tepid at best, leaving the group’s representatives saying they would find another way.
“This was a good exercise,” Elisabeth Kulas, a consultant working with VFFC, said after appearing to read the room at the meeting on Tuesday. “We’re going to figure it out, and we’re going to keep turning over leaves. This is a leaf we had to turn over.”
The state closed Farmers’ Hall, which VFFC rents to the Vermont Farmers Market for the winter market, in January due to the discovery that dangerous levels of TCE, a chemical used in industrial degreasers, was getting into the building’s air from contaminated soil underneath. The winter market relocated to the Cortina Inn, but the organization’s president Paul Horton said Tuesday they were eager to return to the West Street location.
Kulas said they were finalizing a plan, which would have to be approved by the state, to install a system that would get the contaminants out from under the building. Kulas said the $150,000 to $180,000 price tag was likely to be covered by the state’s brownfields program, but there was a catch.
VFFC is also facing cleanup costs elsewhere on the property ahead of a planned expansion. The brownfields program will cover those as well, Kulas said, but the organization will have to apply for all of the cleanup efforts at once and will not be able to get through that process in time for the winter market to resume in November.
Kulas said the organization’s cash flow made getting a bank loan a dicey proposition, so they were hoping the city might lend them a portion of the $4.5 million COVID stimulus to be repaid once the grant money comes in. She said they were asking for a five-year repayment term, but anticipate being able to pay in full in 18 months to two years.
Mayor David Allaire said the city had been “incredibly generous and thoughtful” in its support of VFFC — the city donated $32,000 for a feasibility study regarding the expansion — but he had trouble with this request.
“These are taxpayer funds we’re being asked to loan out on a five-year plan without, I’m not sure, really a solid plan to pay it back,” he said.
Board of Aldermen member Sharon Davis said the city supports the farmers’ market in a variety of ways, but she did not “think the city’s a bank.” She said she was open to supporting the effort in other ways and suggested that a letter of support from the city might help VFFC leverage something.
“I don’t know what avenue we have,” she said. “I’m sitting here trying to think of stuff, and I don’t know.”
City Treasurer Mary Markowski said the city does lend to support local businesses, but has always established a revolving loan fund first.
“I have a difficult time with how to account for it and whether it’s appropriate,” she said.
Kulas said they would explore “other avenues.” Board member William Gillam suggested seeing whether the federal Small Business Administration or the state might guarantee a loan.
“You’ll figure it out,” Allaire said.
