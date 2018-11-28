Police have identified the two victims in a fatal fire that occurred last month.
Rutland City Police Chief Brian Kilcullen said Tuesday that DNA testing had confirmed that Shane A. Huntington, 52, and Loren Paul Durkee, 47, were the victims in the Baxter Street fire.
The announcement confirmed what many in Rutland already said they knew. Friends and family of the two had noted that they were not around after the fire and a memorial was held for them at the Dream Center one week after the Oct. 27 fire. Huntington and Durkee were among a group of people the city was trying to evict from the house after claiming it earlier this year from a tax sale.
Kilcullen said the cause of the fire was still undetermined, but the investigation is ongoing.
“State Police diverted some resources,” he said. “Right after we had our fatal fire, they had two other fatal fires in different parts of the state. ... We learned a number of facts through interviews I think will provide us with a pretty good understanding of the events of that night.”
Kilcullen said he was unable to say more at this time. Police have previously said they had no reason to believe the fire was anything other than an accident.
The day before the fatal fire, the city had filed a motion for default judgment in Rutland civil court in an eviction action in which it named Durkee and Huntington as well as Michael Durkee, Laurie Buzby and former owner Gregg Barnes. City officials said Barnes was allowing the other four to stay at the house, which went up for tax sale in early 2017 because of roughly $12,000 in unpaid taxes. The city claimed it when nobody bid on it.
The city officially took possession of the house in late March and gave Barnes until May 4 to vacate. Eviction proceedings followed in July.
gordon.dritschilo @rutlandherald.com
