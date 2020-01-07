The Village Snack Bar is looking for its third owner.
Matthew Trombetta, who bought the seasonal West Street restaurant from founder David Boynton two years ago, has put it on the market. Trombetta, 33, said he intends to relocate to Florida and get into real estate. The Snack Bar sells burgers, hot dogs and similar fare and is one of the most popular places to go for ice cream during the summer.
“It’s a great business,” Trombetta said of the Snack Bar. “I didn’t think I’d be unloading it that quickly. At the same time, my heart isn’t in Vermont any more, and it’s time to do something different.”
The Village Snack Bar has been a fixture in Rutland since at least the mid-1980s. Mayor David Allaire said the restaurant is a local landmark.
“It was really the only option in town for that sort of outdoor seating at that time,” Allaire said. “The food was delicious. I hope somebody comes along. It’s a viable business, and I think it has a lot of good years ahead of it.”
Real estate agent Chris Fucci, who is handling the sale, said the seasonal nature of the business is such that the new owner will want to close quickly so they can be ready to open in the spring. He said the asking price is $310,000 and business remains strong.
“The bookkeepers say they had a better year than ’18 and ’18 was very good,” he said. “It’s a very well-run and successful business.”
Trombetta grew up in the restaurant business — his family owned the Midway Diner — and spend a good amount of time in his youth at the Snack Bar.
“I went there ever since I was a little kid,” he said. We were good friends with the Boyntons. We’ve been going there as long as I can remember. ... I hope it’s (bought by) someone who loves it as much as me.”
