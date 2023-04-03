The Village Snack Bar will reopen, just not until it's a little warmer, one of the seasonal restaurant's owners said on Monday.
A "for sale" sign outside the local landmark sparked fears it might not reopen — which is how the start of spring is unofficially marked in Rutland. But co-owner Brian Fothergill said that while he and his brother Mark are ready to get out of the restaurant business, they want to turn the snack bar over to someone, rather than abandon it.
"It's just time for my brother and I to move on," he said. "We're getting ready to retire. We have two other businesses, and that's not the one we're going to hang on to."
The Fothergills bought the Village Snack Bar in 2020 and reopened it for takeout only when that became allowed during the pandemic.
Brian Fothergill said that while the restaurant has reopened for the season as early as April 1 before, such occasions were warmer.
"It's all weather-driven," he said. "You can't reopen when it's still freezing at night. There's no heat in the building. You'd be popping pipes all over the place."
Fothergill said they've been using the off-season to do some improvements on the building, and that they expected to open around the middle of the month — weather permitting. He said the food and service would remain the same quality people have come to expect while the snack bar is on the market.
He also said business has been "better than ever."
"Somebody could make a great living over there running it for themselves," he said.
Fothergill said they had spoken to some potential buyers, and that anyone interested in the restaurant should contact Chris Fucci Associates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.