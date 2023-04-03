The Village Snack Bar will reopen, just not until it's a little warmer, one of the seasonal restaurant's owners said on Monday.

A "for sale" sign outside the local landmark sparked fears it might not reopen — which is how the start of spring is unofficially marked in Rutland. But co-owner Brian Fothergill said that while he and his brother Mark are ready to get out of the restaurant business, they want to turn the snack bar over to someone, rather than abandon it.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

City Reporter

Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years. A Castleton State College graduate, he's covered beats from the West county to the city, cops and courts and everything in between.

