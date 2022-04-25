Organizers of Vintage Market Days say Vermont is a great place for peddling antiques.
The market fair returns to the Vermont State Fairgrounds this weekend, with vendors operating 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Amanda Wilkerson, who came from an antique-dealing family, said she launched the event locally in 2017.
“I used to be a vendor at different shows,” she said. “Then I had an opportunity to buy into a franchise. Vermont was one of the states available. I always used to come up here anyway.”
Wilkerson said the first Vintage Market Days drew about 2,000 people. In 2020, she said the event started taking off, with an attendance of roughly 6,500. Wilkinson said the jump likely was in part to the strong desire people had to get out and go to events when COVID cases began dropping off that spring.
“I think it helped,” she said. “Growing my vendor base from all over New England helped, as well. ... We still have customers that have been with us since day one that are coming back and bringing new people with them each time.”
The 2017 market had 55 vendors. This weekend, Wilkinson said, she’ll have 97 set up at the fairgrounds. She said the vendors are juried, and that they make an effort to avoid having too many vendors in a single category.
She said offerings will include original art, clothing, jewelry, handmade items, home décor, outdoor furnishings and seasonal plantings.
“We’re from Oklahoma,” said Heather Davis, Wilkinson’s cousin and assistant. “We see things up here that I just don’t see back at home. All the antique dealers bring really unique stuff, really cool stuff, but the prices here are much more affordable.”
Admission is $10. The event includes live music and a food court.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
