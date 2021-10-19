MONTPELIER — State officials say Vermont’s coronavirus numbers continue to trend in the wrong direction and Gov. Phil Scott renewed his call on residents to exercise personal responsibility to help turn the pandemic endemic.
At Scott’s regular news conference Tuesday, Michael S. Pieciak, commissioner of the Department of Financial Regulation who has been analyzing the pandemic data, reported cases, hospitalizations and deaths have decreased nationally during the past week. Pieciak said cases have decreased regionally, as well.
But that’s not the story in Vermont. He said the state has seen its cases increase 10% during the past seven days, including a record-high 347 cases reported Saturday, and 39% during the past 14 days.
Pieciak said the hospitalization rate for those not fully vaccinated, which includes the unvaccinated, fell by 2% during the past week while that rate increased by 9% for the fully vaccinated. Though officials pointed out the hospitalization rate for those not fully vaccinated is still 3.2 times greater than those who are fully vaccinated.
The state continues to average a death a day from the virus, with 19 deaths reported this month as of Oct. 19. The number of deaths in September was again revised up, this time from 45 to 48, according to information released by the state. The state had announced last week the number had gone up from the initially reported total of 42 to 45 deaths.
As he has done multiple times through the course of the pandemic, the governor called on residents Tuesday to exercise personal responsibility to help bring the numbers down and transition from a pandemic to an endemic virus. Scott again urged those that can to get vaccinated and to get a booster shot if eligible. He said the data is starting to show those who are vaccinated and still contract the virus, referred to as breakthrough cases, might be less infectious than previously thought.
He said those who choose not to get vaccinated are choosing to accept a risk for themselves, their friends and family and their community. According to the state, just shy of 60,000 Vermonters who are eligible for the vaccine have not gotten it.
Scott said those who are vaccinated should not shame those who are not. He said getting angry with the unvaccinated will likely be counterproductive and will not persuade them to get the vaccine.
He said those who are choosing not to get the vaccine should think “long and hard about what all this means and their role in all of this.”
Scott said everyone, vaccinated or not, needs to do their part to help protect the most vulnerable from the virus. He said those planning to visit older family members should try to avoid high-risk situations days prior to that visit or to take a COVID test soon before the visit. He said the unvaccinated should wear a mask when around others.
“These sort of simple, common sense steps can go a long way to protect our loved ones and preserve hospital capacity,” Scott said. “And I want to be very clear, if you’re one of the Vermonters who is never going to get vaccinated, it’s even more important that you do your part to avoid spreading COVID to someone who is at risk. … Because not getting vaccinated, taking no precautions at all and carelessly exposing an elderly family member, neighbor, customer or patient is selfish, and it’s dangerous.”
Mike Smith, secretary of the state Agency of Human Services, said over 39,000 Vermonters have received a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine. That’s the only vaccine currently available for a booster dose.
Smith said boosters for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are moving their way through the Federal Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. He said those vaccines are expected to be approved as soon as the end of this week.
He said the state has taken a liberal approach to who qualifies for a booster dose. Smith said anyone older than 18 will likely be eligible for a booster if it has been several months since their last dose.
Smith said an FDA panel will meet next week to discuss administering the Pfizer vaccine to children aged 5 to 11. He said these will be smaller doses than the vaccines currently available. Smith said once approved, the state will initially receive 15,900 doses for those children over a three-week period.
Smith said there are just shy of 44,000 such children in the state.
eric.blaisdell @timesargus.com
