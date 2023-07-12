As waters recede from the streets of Vermont’s cities and towns, thousands of individuals have begun the work of rebuilding communities in the wake of flooding that caused catastrophic damage across the state during the past several days.
But with state officials and relief agencies expecting statewide needs to become clearer through the next few days, many have also said recovery work will require an “all-hands-on-deck” approach.
In Montpelier, community organization Montpelier Alive has gathered more than 1,000 volunteers to assist in citywide cleanup efforts, according to Executive Director Katie Trautz.
“Right now, we are trying to get our volunteer hub stocked with supplies and organize with task lists so we can send people out to support the businesses downtown,” Trautz said of the effort. “There’s a lot of hauling equipment out from wet places (and) basements, pulling trash out onto the street for the city to pick up and then starting to clean.”
She added the organization will soon have a webpage on their website — montpelieralive.com — that will serve as a resource for volunteers and businesses, as well as a link to directly donate to downtown cleanup efforts and businesses.
For now, Trautz said the best thing for interested volunteers to do is to grab a mask, gloves and books and sign up to help at bit.ly/montp-vols online.
Another organization addressing those who have been displaced or are otherwise in need in Montpelier is Another Way, a nonprofit that provides peer-run alternatives for those struggling with their mental health.
Currently, Executive Director Ken Russell said some of the most pressing needs of the organization are necessities like clothes, food, water, sleeping bags and flashlights; however, lodging remains the highest priority.
In a series of news conferences throughout the last several days, state officials have encouraged citizens to register as volunteers at vermont.gov/volunteer and, for now, focus on hyper-local volunteering, such as checking in on neighbors.
“There will come a time when we will need the help of all Vermonters to recover from this disaster, but we are not there yet,” Department of Public Safety Commissioner Jennifer Morrison said at a Tuesday conference. “Your best move today is to either register (as a volunteer) so that we can contact you when the time is right, or affiliate with a reputable disaster relief organization directly and become part of their team.”
One such organization at the statewide level is the Vermont Community Foundation, which, as of Tuesday afternoon, launched and began accepting donations to the VT Flood Response & Recovery Fund 2023.
President and CEO Dan Smith said the response to the fund has been amazing, adding that he expects it will have likely raised six figures by the end of the week. Though still organizing with stage agencies and officials, he said the money raised likely will be used to support families, small business and other individuals who have been directly impacted by the storm.
Smith said ongoing support of recovery and volunteer efforts is crucial, especially considering much of the state will be feeling the impacts of this storm for a while.
“Six months from now, people’s attention will change. There will be other crises and other things going on. But Vermont communities are still going to be wrestling with this for months, if not years, from now. Being willing to give and help neighbors is incredibly important,” Smith said.
Other statewide organizations, like Vermont Foodbank, are still assessing what the needs around the state will be.
CEO John Sayles said things will become much clearer during the next few days and that, at the moment, Vermont Foodbank is gathering supplies in preparation for the weeks to come.
And though the organization is only seeking a typical number of volunteers for its programs right now, Sayles said donations are more than welcome — especially financial ones.
“I’ve been on these calls with emergency management, the Salvation Army (and) the Red Cross, and they’re setting up shelters, feeding people and doing all those important things they do. At the same time, I’m hearing about the mutual aid groups that are restarting,” Sayles said. “With the way Vermont is, nonprofits or government agencies can’t find all the families, people and isolated, individualized impacts.”
And with initiatives like 350 Vermont’s mutual aid spreadsheet and groups like Facebook’s “VT Flooding 2023 Response and Recovery Mutual Aid” already filling up with offers of assistance and responses to need, it is clear many Vermonters have already taken that sentiment to heart.
“We saw this (response) in the pandemic, and we saw it after Irene,” Smith said. “It is incredibly inspiring to see the degree to which Vermonters step up for one another. But the act of giving is just one piece of that. It’s volunteering. It’s showing up to muck out your neighbor’s basement. These are the moments in which community is defined.”
