BELMONT — Just two weeks away from opening for the season, Reinbow Riding Center is calling for volunteers of all experience levels to check out life on the farm at their annual volunteer orientation and clinic this Saturday.
RRC is a therapeutic horse riding and handling program aimed at improving the lives of “individuals with unique physical, emotional and/or cognitive challenges through a therapeutic equine experience,” according to its website.
The center offers programs for anyone age 3 and up and, in addition to its typical lessons, works with participants through school-based programs and through its program for kids of military families.
Running from 10 a.m. to noon on May 6, visitors to the clinic will have the chance to learn about the work the center does and what opportunities are available for those who’d like to lend a hand.
“It will be a volunteer training day. People will come, we’ll answer some questions, they’ll be introduced to the horses, and we’ll (demonstrate) how to approach them, horse language, what to look for and basic horsemanship, including leading and mounting. As the day goes on, they will learn different hand positions, how to work with our riders, safety features of riding and will just get a feel for it,” said Mary Jane Osborne, the center’s founder and program director.
According to RRC’s Volunteer Coordinator and board of directors member Janet Upton, the center has 30 or so volunteers at the moment, including those who have just signed up to help this season.
She added that they are looking for as many volunteers as possible, no matter their experience level with horses.
“(We’re looking for) anyone that likes kids and would like to know about horses,” Upton said. “If they like kids and want to do some good, that would be fine. Even if they don’t want anything to do with horses, we have lots of other jobs around the farm.”
Dardy Pour, a volunteer since 2018 and the board’s vice chair, said that in addition to needing help with conducting lessons with participants, the center can always use volunteers willing to help with barn maintenance duties, landscaping work, administrative work or even help with the center’s social media and website.
Pour added that the work can also be incredibly meaningful for those that decide to volunteer.
“Sometimes the volunteers are people that the participants connect with in a really deep way. They might have challenging family situations and may not have good role models in their life — and our volunteers often serve in that role for them,” Pour said.
Pat Vogel, another volunteer and board member, said she began at the farm in 2020 with practically no horse experience. She added that with the assistance of the center’s knowledgeable and kind volunteers, she quickly became a familiar face at the center.
“I was hooked after my first day. And the other volunteers, who I have become such good friends with here, were so good at mentoring and making sure that I felt comfortable,” Vogel said. “And then the mission and seeing the small successes in these kiddos and how huge it was for them — that was just what I needed to recharge the soul after retiring.”
For those unable to make it to the clinic this weekend, more information and volunteer applications are available at www.reinbowridingcenter.org online.
A follow-up clinic for those that commit to volunteering will be held the weekend after Saturday’s clinic and will give new helpers a chance to shadow current volunteers and dig a little deeper into what a day in the life looks like.
RRC will be open for the season on May 17.
“If you have an inkling and you’re interested and wanting to see what it’s all about, just come, listen and ask questions because I think you won’t know until you come here,” Vogel said. “I just think if anybody has that same type of desire or need in their life (that I did), it’s worth visiting. I certainly have never looked back. And most of the volunteers that I work with have said the same thing.”
