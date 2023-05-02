Reinbow
Fonda the horse stands quietly for a pleasant massage. From left, Janice Moreth holds Fonda’s lead rope, while Rose Millette practices brushing the horse and Pat Vogel explains to Millette how to brush a horse before putting a saddle on.

BELMONT — Just two weeks away from opening for the season, Reinbow Riding Center is calling for volunteers of all experience levels to check out life on the farm at their annual volunteer orientation and clinic this Saturday.

RRC is a therapeutic horse riding and handling program aimed at improving the lives of “individuals with unique physical, emotional and/or cognitive challenges through a therapeutic equine experience,” according to its website.

