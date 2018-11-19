Several times a week, octogenarian and Rutland native Betty Rozell is up and out of her house by 10 a.m. to see her first client as a senior companion for the Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging.
“I wish I knew about it before,” Rozell said. “I heard about it in the beauty shop ... It’s a good use of my time. Just helping these people who are really alone if you’re not there to help them.”
The Senior Companions Program pairs seniors older than 55 with the means and time to travel and visit with other seniors in need of company.
The program has 10 participants throughout Rutland County and more than 20 seniors on its wait list, said Aaron Brush, SVCOA senior companion, volunteer and senior companion coordinator for Rutland and Bennington County.
Brush said the program was started in the early 1960s by President John F. Kennedy as a part of a larger initiative to make social welfare a priority, but these days the program is severely lacking in eligible volunteers and the need continues to climb.
“Especially with the baby boomers,” Brush said. “We’re seeing a lot more people call in and needing help. We’re looking to hire at least four more companions here.”
Companions must be 55 or older, make less than $24,280 (single) or $32,920 (couple) per year, and be able to work a minimum of 15 hours every week to receive the stipend, though they’re allowed to work up to 40 hours, Brush said. Senior companions receive a stipend of $2.65 per hour and 30 cents for every mile they drive to take clients grocery shopping, to medical appointments, or on short trips — all without risking their low-income benefits or eligibility for subsidized housing.
“We’ve lost some recently,” Brush said. “Our highest need is in the western part of the county, out in Poultney and the Castleton area. We have a lot of people in that area, so they have to be comfortable going out there on a weekly basis.”
“People will call us, sometimes caseworkers, and say there’s someone who is looking for someone to visit,” Brush said. “A lot of them have their licenses revoked, or are low income and don’t have a car. Sometimes they’re home-bound.”
Rozell spends anywhere between two and six hours with each of her clients, exchanging stories and advice with people she never would have met otherwise. She said she now treasures many of her clients as friends.
“You really get attached,” Rozell said. “It’s better than sitting at home, twiddling my thumbs.”
After a senior companion applies, they’re taken on a “job shadow” with another senior companion and their client to better understand their needs and the ones a senior companion can fulfill, Brush said.
“Setting boundaries is one of the most important qualities of the program,” Brush said. “Sometimes they need so much help, but we can only provide what we can.”
The agency makes sure the companions aren’t being pressured to fulfill certain tasks, like nursing responsibilities or measuring out medication, performing physical tasks, or managing financial duties and writing checks, Brush said.
He said if the personalities don’t line up, which occasionally happens, the companion is simply assigned to another senior in need.
One of Rozell’s clients is completely blind, so Rozell walks her dog for her after she takes the woman shopping at Price Chopper.
“She knows every aisle,” Rozell said. “They’re just looking forward to going out of the house...it’s exciting to see them. They’re so happy when they see you come in. You can see it in their face.”
Another client, despite the fact that she’d been a Rutland resident for much of her life, had never seen the Chittenden dam.
So Rozell took her.
“She was just thrilled to see it,” Rozell said. “It made her day.”
Brush said one of the biggest problems for seniors aging in Vermont is isolation, the stress of which can exacerbate pre-existing medical issues and even create more.
“You have a greater chance of having health problems if you’re isolated,” Brush said. “For that reason alone, it’s so beneficial to have someone at least once a week.”
Both Rozell and Brush agreed that as much as the companions provide a source of much-needed strength and connection simply by sitting for a game of cards or a cup of tea, companions like Rozell benefit just as much from the program.
And if a volunteer doesn’t meet the age, income or hourly qualifications, they can still be a companion through the Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging, they just won’t receive the stipend, Brush said.
“We are so in need of people that we won’t turn anyone away,” Brush said.
