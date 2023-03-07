Voters turned out at a slow and steady pace for Town Meeting Day, according to town clerks across the county.
With temperatures below freezing and snow flurries throughout the morning and early afternoon, several clerks credited the weather as the reason why voters weren’t turning up in expected numbers.
Rutland City — Ward 1
At the Godnick Adult Center on Deer Street, Ward Clerk Melinda Humphrey said she had seen a steady turnout but added that it’s been difficult to tell since 2020’s redistricting.
As of 9 a.m., Humphrey said 140 votes had been cast and another 111 absentee ballots had yet to be counted.
“After the last (election), this has been pretty easy going. A lot of folks are used to the redistricting now. We've only had a couple of folks that we've had to send to different spots,” Humphrey said.
Voter MJ Chanski said she tends to fall in the middle politically and added that she chose to vote in person because it makes her feel like a good citizen.
Though there are no particular issues or candidates she is passionate about this Town Meeting Day, she said there are many things she hopes to see addressed in Rutland moving forward.
“A lot of things in Rutland need to be fixed, and it's hard to know where to stop the bleeding first,” Chanski said. “Helping out kids in their upbringing, trying to make sidewalks safer and walkable — if you want to walk your dog, you (shouldn’t) see needles on the ground. People should feel safe walking in their neighborhood.”
Democrat Kathleen Jacob came to vote with her husband, Robert, and added that the two lean so far left they’re “about to fall over.”
“The school board is important to me, being a retired teacher. I want those people to cooperate. Discussion and disagreements are very important because it brings things forward, but dissension, hate and the kind of rhetoric that we've been hearing (is) not OK. That's not what runs the school,” she said.
Rutland City — Ward 2
At Christ the King School on Killington Avenue, Ward Clerk Beth Kiernan said that nothing too exciting had happened at the polling station as of 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.
She, too, added that turnout had been steady, but she was expecting more people during the morning rush.
Former Rutland City School Board Commissioner Brittany Cavacas, who served two years prior to her resignation in May 2022, said she prefers the concept of voting in person over absentee. She added that she is unsure of how things will turn out come the end of Town Meeting Day.
“I think I'm a little bit nervous. I think we've become too polarized. So I'm a little bit nervous to see what happens,” Cavacas said.
Grant Adams, father of aldermanic candidate Alex Adams, said he came to vote in person because he likes the personal touch it provides, as well as greeting canvassers and election officials. He added that voting in person is part of what makes Vermont, Vermont.
“The toughest decision I had was for mayor. Because I think Dave’s done a great job, but I also think that, at some point, you’ve got to change the lineup. Because the game changes. So I had my own debate in my head, even still standing there (in the booth),” Adams said.
Brandon
In Brandon, town clerk Sue Gage said she had seen a pretty decent turnout considering the weather, but added that since Brandon mails its ballots, most citizens voted that way. As of 11 a.m., Gage said the town had processed 649 ballots.
“If you mail ballots, you're going to get more voters. I'm going to do some cost analysis after (this election) because we've now done three elections where we mailed ballots, and we want to see if it's worthy of the cost,” Gage said. “But voter participation increases when you mail a ballot, there's just no doubt about it.”
Gage added that one downfall of the mail-in ballots is that people can overlook the school budget, which is voted on as a separate item during Town Meeting Day. The budget failed last year; however, upon a revote, it passed at the same amount it had been set at the first time.
Catherine Clark, a Democrat, said she voted in person because she lives in town and it’s easy for her to get to the polls.
“I'm voting for the town budget (and) for the school budget. I'd like to see them passed. And I'd like to see a select board that has a lot of different faces on it,” Clark said.
Lucille Gumbus, a retired independent, said she attended the informational town meeting Monday night and had an opportunity to meet the candidates there. She added that she wants the best for the town and that she doesn’t like the “back-and-forth nonsense” she’s seen recently.
“I lean towards Seth Hopkins (for select board) because he's been in office for a while and listening to him go over things last night, he seems to have a handle (on things),” Gumbus said. “He's very knowledgeable of what's going on in town and what we've done and haven't done. And I feel we do have a need for a new voice, too, because that'll bring more fresh ideas.”
Clarendon
In Clarendon, Town Clerk Gloria Menard said she had processed a total of 90 votes, 60 of which were absentee, as of noon.
Lucretia Badger, a retired independent, said she always votes in person and votes for whoever will represent the town’s needs best.
“I’ve lived in Clarendon for all my life. I've been here 80 years, and I keep coming back (to vote) because it’s important,” she said.
Wallingford
Wallingford Town Clerk Julie Sharon said that of the 1,569 registered voters in the town, she had received 141 ballots as of 12:30 p.m. — roughly 70 of which were absentee. She added that, in addition to the weather, Wallingford has no contested races or any incredibly interesting articles.
“There’s been a slow, steady stream (of voters),” she said. “We had a quiet town meeting last night, too. Maybe 40 people.”
Republican Richard Gallo works in veteran’s outreach and is a military veteran of 22 years. He said fulfilling his civic duty brought him to vote in person, adding that no matter your political belief, every vote counts.
“I think it's important for people to exercise their right in person. I think it's important for people to run for the offices. I think it's important that people are involved in their towns,” Gallo said. “People need to educate themselves.”
