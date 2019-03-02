TINMOUTH — Voters in Tinmouth approved all the items on the ballot on Saturday but not without some discussion of one of the least costly.
In Tinmouth, budgetary items for the town are approved from the floor. About 70 people attended the meeting on Saturday in the town with a population of a little more than 600 people.
A general fund budget of $236,240 and a highway budget of $551,950 were approved unanimously without any questions being asked.
Because of the expenses involved in having a law-enforcement officer in Vermont, Tinmouth has contracted with the Rutland County Sheriff's Department for coverage. As a result, the Select Board asked voters if a constable equipment fund of about $2,400 could be moved into two other funds, one for municipal computer replacement and software upgrades and another for maintaining and developing the town website.
Those three questions, creating the two new funds and putting the money from the constable equipment fund, were approved with only a few questions about the reason behind the change.
Voters approved an appropriation of $600 for a regional marketing initiative from the Rutland Region Chamber of Commerce and Rutland Economic Development Corp. but only after some discussion.
Michael Fannnin noted there was no one from the chamber or the development corp. speaking about the request.
“Do we really need to invest in this? And is it a good investment for the town of Tinmouth? I think that it is not,' Fannin said.
Fannin also cited a recent controversy in the city of Rutland.
“Now (Rutland) likes to portray itself as a warm and welcoming community but not necessarily if you're a refugee from Syria. There's a little bit of hypocrisy going on here,” he said.
Frank Sears, chairman of the Select Board, said he thought the request should be supported because what happens in Rutland affects neighboring towns like Ira, Danby and Middletown Springs. Sears said he also thought Tinmouth would get more “bang for its buck” by combining efforts as a county.
The voice vote was unclear enough that Moderator Stan Wilbur asked for a count but the motion was approved 32-18.
Tinmouth was one of several towns in Vermont that placed an advisory question on the ballot about climate change.
In Tinmouth, the question read, “Shall the town of Tinmouth urge the state of Vermont to halt any new or expanded fossil fuel infrastructure, i.e. transmission pipelines, fossil fuel powered electrical generation or industrial fossil fuel storage and urge the state to take bold action to meet Vermont's Comprehensive Energy Plan goal of 90 percent renewable energy sources by 2050.”
Doug Fontaigne, who wrote the article for Tinmouth based on direction from Vermont 350.
“This is just a baby step in the direction of moving away from fossil fuels and toward what we need to do to prepare for the next source of energy. We're not trying to take away anyone's car. We're not trying to do a big thing here. We're just taking a small step,” he said.
Marshall Squires, who was at the floor meeting with a small child, made the issue personal.
“It's the air we breathe. It's the water this young lady is going to drink. It's time to start taking responsibility ourselves and move it from the bottom up, not expecting it to come from the top down 'cause it won't,” he said.
No one spoke against the advisory vote but there was a lone “No” shouted out when the vote was taken.
At the beginning of the meeting, a group of students from Tinmouth Elementary School presented a sign to outgoing school board member Grant Reynolds, informing him a community built playground at the school would be named the “Grant C. Reynolds Wee Folk Natural Playground.”
“If you have to be memorialized, you can't ask for a better way,” Reynolds said, earning a round of applause.
Voters can return to the Tinmouth Community Center, where the floor meeting took place, on Tuesday from 8 a.m. To 7 p.m. to vote for town officials and school budget items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.