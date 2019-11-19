Voters in Middletown Springs will be asked today, Tuesday, to approve up to $2.8 million in municipal spending for four buildings in town that need work.
Select Board member Patricia Kenyon said the last time the town borrowed was for an extension that was built onto the local school. She asked residents to approve the question.
“The reason to vote for it is so we can begin to solve these infrastructure problems that we have been plagued with for the past 30 years,” she said.
Kenyon said the board decided to combine several pending needs because they thought seeking funding for one project at a time could take decades and their facility needs are pressing.
But, the total cost to the town may be less than the amount requested: The wording of the Special Town Meeting ballot measure specifically calls for a reduction to the total amount if state or federal grant funding is secured or if other funding sources are identified and received anytime before the end of 2024.
The four buildings that would benefit are:
The town highway garage and salt and sand storage shed, with a cost estimated at $1 million in total and for which the voters would be asked to approve borrowing no more than $800,000.
The town office and library building, with a cost estimated at $2.1 million in total and for which the voters would be asked to approve borrowing no more than $1.2 million.
The fire station, with a cost estimated at $900,000 and for which the voters would be asked to approve borrowing no more than $700,000.
The transfer station with a cost estimated at $150,000 and for which the voters would be asked to approve borrowing no more than $100,000.
The total cost for the work on the four buildings is estimated at $4,150,000.
The town already has reserve funds which allow them to ask voters to support borrowing for less than the estimated project costs. The reserve funds would cover what remains.
An informational sheet created by town officials asks for support of the proposed projects.
“We believe that these projects will improve both town service and town pride for the remainder of the 21st century at least. Our predecessors were people of humble means, and yet they built the community house and the community church and the road system and the schoolhouse and the green and dozens of other resources that we still benefit from a century or more later. We owe it to the next generations to be at least as generous,” the information sheet said.
The current buildings the town is using for things like town offices, a fire station and salt and sand storage are too small and their issues end up costing the town money. For instance, much of the Middletown Springs’ highway equipment is stored outside where they are subject to the elements because they don’t fit into the rented space currently used as the town garage.
Kenyon said the town offices are a rented space of 400 square feet that lacks a vault for storage of land records. The library doesn’t meet Americans with Disabilities Act, or ADA, codes.
The fire station is in “dire need of being redone,” Kenyon added.
“The fire engines do not fit in the fire station anymore. They’re too big. It was designed 35 years ago or 40 years ago for trucks that were in service at that time. Today trucks are a lot bigger,” she said.
None of the projects are designed or permitted but town officials believe enough preliminary work has been done that if the voters approve the funding, all of them can move forward within the next five years.
The vote is being taken so the members of the select board know if voters are willing to commit funding to the projects. But if the vote is supported by residents, the board members will not pursue financing right away.
Instead, the vote will allow the select board to move forward once projects are ready. A positive vote would give the select board five years to borrow based on today’s vote so if a project takes longer than five years to develop, the voters would have to be asked again for their support.
Without knowing how much the town might eventually borrow, it’s difficult to say definitively how voter approval could affect the tax rate but the information sheet from the town said that even under the unlikely scenario that the maximum amount was borrowed for each project and they were all built in a year, the tax increase is estimated at roughly $80 to $90 per $100,000 assessed value of property.
Voting will take place today from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Middletown Springs Historical Society on Park Avenue.
