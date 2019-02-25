PITTSFORD — Voters will gather March 4 at 6:30 p.m. at the Lothrop School Gymnasium to decide whether to appropriate $1,634,823 for General Expenses, with $1,268,533 to be raised by taxes.
Voters will also decide upon a highway budget of $2,556,681, with $998,641 to be raised by taxes. Another item asks if voters will spend $16,000 for the Village District, all to be raised by taxes on village property owners. Other items ask if voters will exempt properties owned by the Pittsford Historical Society and Pittsford First Response from taxation for a period of five years.
The meeting will be recessed until March 5. Then, residents will vote by Australian ballot at the Town Offices, with polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters will then decide upon a bond, not to exceed $970,000, for wastewater system upgrades. The cost is expected to be lowered by federal and state loans and grants.
Voters will also elect a town moderator, a selectman for three years, a selectman for two years, a lister for three years, a town agent for one year, a grand juror for one year, a trustee of public funds for three years and a MacLure Library trustee for one year.
The town report is dedicated to three people. One is the late Rodney Drown, who received the same honor in 2003, but then made further contributions to the town, enough so that the Select Board decided to honor him again. The report also honors Mike and Mary Blanchard, owners of the now-closed New England Maple Museum.
— Keith Whitcomb Jr.
