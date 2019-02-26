SUDBURY — Voters will do most Sudbury business from the floor as usual this year but will also be asked to approve new zoning and subdivision regulations.
This year's proposed budget is $472,890, an increase of $14,457, or about 3 percent, over the current budget of $458,433.
The amount to be raised by taxes, however, is $306,152, an increase of $34,906, or about 13 percent more than this year's amount to be raised from taxes of $271,246.
Steve Sgorbati, town clerk of Sudbury, said much of the change in the budget was the requirement that Sudbury send about $11,000 more for education funding. Sudbury is a sending town, or a “gold” town, under the current education funding system.
Almost all business in Sudbury, including the budget and the election of town officials, takes place from the floor.
Sgorbati said there was no way to know whether any races are contested as candidates declare their intentions from the floor.
Sudbury is part of the Otter Valley Unified Union School District.
The floor meeting in Sudbury is on March 5 at 7 p.m. at the Sudbury Town Hall.
This year, voters will also be asked to approve the new zoning and subdivision regulations called, "Town of Sudbury Unified Development Ordinance." It was adopted by the Select Board on Feb. 4
Copies of the proposed new ordinance may be reviewed at the town clerk's office during business hours or by calling 802-623-7296.
The polls will open at the Sudbury Town Hall on March 5 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
— Patrick McArdle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.