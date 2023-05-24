WINOOSKI — Some Vermonters may qualify for a voucher program to help replace a household appliance with an energy-efficient one.

The program is through Efficiency Vermont. Vermonters can see whether they’re eligible and can apply either by visiting EfficiencyVermont.com/Free-Products or by calling 888-921-5990.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.