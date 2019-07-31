MONTPELIER – The executive director of the Vermont School Boards Association will be stepping down in November.
According to a news release, Nicole Mace will be joining a law firm in Burlington where her practice will focus on general education and special education law. Mace joined the association in 2011 as the director of legal and policy services and became executive director in 2015.
“Throughout her tenure with the VSBA, Nicole has exhibited a passion for public education, children, families and school boards. In addition, she has fostered important relationships with numerous state agencies and education groups that have strengthened the VSBA,” the association said in the release.
At the August meeting of the VSBA Board of Directors, the board will establish the parameters and timeline for the search process for a new executive director.
