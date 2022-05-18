The Vermont State Colleges System is bolstering its workforce development efforts.
On Monday, VSCS officials announced the launch of a new “Workforce Development Division” they hope will enable the institution to build stronger collaborations with employers and strengthen program alignment between the Community College of Vermont and Vermont State University — the newly formed institution composed of Castleton University, Northern Vermont University and Vermont Technical College.
VSCS Chancellor Sophie Zdatny said creating the division was one of the recommendations that came out of the 2020 legislative select committee report that offered a roadmap for transforming the state college system, and builds on existing workforce development programs at schools like CCV and VTC.
“Our board wanted to make sure that workforce development was prioritized,” she said. “The goal was really to highlight what we do and bring that together in a coordinated way.”
Zdatny said the new division will be a “one-stop shop,” where employers can easily access VSCS workforce development resources.
“Our hope is that this will be a high-profile position — that people will reach out to us for customized workforce needs or upskilling/reskilling employees, whatever we can do to really strengthen that relationship with workforce and continuing education moving forward,” she said.
VSCS has tapped current VTC President Patricia Moulton to serve as executive director of the new division.
In addition to leading VTC since 2017, Moulton has extensive experience in economic development and state government. Previously, she served as the secretary of the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development, state labor commissioner and executive director of the Brattleboro Development Credit Corp.
“I think there was just a recognition that we have someone within the system that’s uniquely prepared to do this kind of work,” said Zdatny.
She said Moulton will sit on the council of presidents and report directly to the chancellor’s office and the board of trustees.
“It really is going to be a collaborative role, working with both (CCV) President Joyce Judy and the incoming (VTSU) President Parwinder Grewal,” she said.
Moulton said the new division will bring all of VSCS’ many workforce development programs “under one roof” as it creates a more efficient and synchronized process that aligns program offerings, administrative support services and operational processes.
She said the division will also allow VSCS to expand workforce development opportunities and test out new initiatives before offering them as degree programs.
Moulton said the division “elevates workforce development and continuing education as a critical component for the Vermont State Colleges System” — a move which, she noted, is much needed given the state’s “chronic” skilled workforce shortage.
“It’s really a combination of trying to be responsive to the fact that we have workforce challenges in Vermont and do it in a way that provides no-wrong-door access to employers … and provides a better opportunity to partner with employers of all types,” she said.
Lyle Jepson, executive director of Chamber and Economic Development of the Rutland Region (CEDRR), welcomed the announcement.
“Pat certainly will bring vast experience to this new division, and we look forward to working with her,” he said.
Jepson said the Hub Co-works space CEDRR plans to open within the Opera House in the coming months would be a “perfect” location for the kinds of collaborative workforce development activities VSCS envisions.
In addition to common co-working facility amenities, Jepson said the 24,000-square-foot space will also feature a tech startup incubator with mentorship opportunities in digital economy-specific jobs.
“We hope that someday software companies, virtual reality, augmented reality software companies may find this as a location that is helpful for them to scale their businesses,” he said.
jim.sabataso
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.