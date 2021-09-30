Vermont State University will be the new name of the state’s three residential colleges.
The Vermont State Colleges System (VSCS) board of trustees voted unanimously at a special meeting Wednesday evening to adopt the name for the new institution that will unify Castleton University, Northern Vermont University and Vermont Technical College.
The new institution will launch in July 2023, with the first classes to begin that fall.
The Community College of Vermont, while part of the system, will retain its own identity.
“Vermont State University capitalizes on the nationally and internationally known Vermont brand and highlights our connection to the state as a public higher education institution,” said Lynn Dickinson, board chair, in a written statement following the vote.
The vote came after nearly 90 minutes of public comment in which nearly two dozen speakers voiced support for and criticism of the new name, as well as the merger process in general.
Meaghan Meachem, a journalism professor at NVU’s Lyndon campus, noted that while change can be hard, it can also be exciting.
However, she urged trustees to learn from the lessons of NVU’s rocky merger 5 years ago, noting the importance of maintaining a sense of place for each campus.
“I think all of us need some assurances that marketing this newly branded combined entity will happen better than it did with NVU. There are many nationally recognized programs that are still reeling from the last brand change in NVU,” she said.
Melissa Weinstein, a former associate communications director at NVU, supported the name, saying that “Vermont State University” will send the institution to the top of internet searches.
“It’s hard to imagine a more search engine-friendly name, which I cannot stress enough how significant that is to our ongoing success,” she said.
Tobias Duke, a senior at Castleton University, asked trustees to remember to keep students’ concerns in mind, as has been stated by the VSCS transformation team.
“If students really are at the core of many decisions relating to the transformation, I’m hoping you will take my views and those of my peers and treat them as such,” he said.
Members of the CU community have been vocal in their opposition to the name change, arguing that it will diminish the brand identity and strong reputation the school has built during the past 20 years.
Last Friday, CU students, faculty and staff packed Casella Auditorium during a town hall meeting with the chancellor. Those in attendance overwhelmingly voiced disapproval of the name.
Also last week, more than 1,300 CU alumni signed a letter sent to the board of trustees, asking them to reconsider the new name.
At Wednesday’s meeting Rich Clark, a political science professor at CU, asked the board to “press the pause button.”
“We are rushing into critical surgery without doing all the necessary tests, in my opinion,” he said, adding that the merger should be guided by a shared vision and mission statement, which has yet to be completed.
He also argued that, despite assertions that the process would be student centered, students have only recently been engaged.
Clark, who runs CU’s polling institute, also criticized the research data compiled by VisionPoint, the marketing firm hired by VSCS, calling the surveys it put out “god-awful.”
“Castleton University is a proven, successful name. I don’t know why we’re going to put that at risk,” he said.
Sen. Cheryl Hooker, D/P-Rutland, one of two Rutland County legislators who spoke Wednesday, agreed that it might be a good idea to slow down the process and focus on the vision and mission.
Hooker was also one of several speakers who suggested a naming convention that leads with names of the individual campuses, such as “Castleton University, a member of the Vermont State University System.”
“To put the names of the colleges first, I think, would certainly feel better to the alumni, better to the areas in which the campuses are situated, and I feel that it would be more genuine,” she said.
Zdatny later addressed that suggestion, explaining that she was unsure how that would work in creating a coherent brand for the new institution.
While trustees acknowledged the passion of many who spoke and stated their appreciation for the feedback, they remained committed to moving forward with the name change.
Trustee Sue Zeller said the financial stability of the state college system was paramount, noting that it was more than about finances.
“It’s about the fact that if the entire system is not functioning as a whole, then you’re not able to leverage the value of your different campuses,” she said.
She added that she believes the new name still allows for individual campuses to have their own identities.
Shirley Jefferson was one of several trustees who framed the merger as a matter of survival and continuing to fulfill the VSCS’ mission to provide public higher education to Vermonters.
“I really don’t care what the name is. What I care about is that we keep providing community colleges for the underrepresented people here in Vermont,” she said, acknowledging the many nontraditional students who benefit from the system.
Jefferson noted the passion of those who opposed the name change, stating, “I think that they care so much about it that they can’t really see that we’re saving them, and that they won’t lose their identity.”
Trustee David Silverman asked Zdatny about the possibility of somehow keeping the names of individual campuses.
Zdatny explained that the vote to approve “Vermont State University” was only step one and further conversations with VisionPoint would explore how other names might be incorporated.
“Having a name like Vermont State University provides a basis from which we can then have these sub-identifiers, whether it’s by locations, whether it’s by particular programs or … a school or a college within the new university,” she said.
Noting the “visceral reaction” from those who closely identify with individual campuses, Silverman suggested the board communicate to VisionPoint the importance of keeping those locations in mind when creating a brand identity.
Zdatny acknowledged the request but stressed the need to have an “umbrella brand” to avoid confusion as the new school markets itself.
“We have a chance to really build something new and creative moving forward,” she said.
