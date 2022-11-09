MONTPELIER — Vermont State Employees Credit Union announced Wednesday that it has approved a proposed merger between itself and New England Federal Credit Union.
The voting period began Sept. 20 and ended Tuesday at a special VSECU meeting held at the Barre Opera House.
The merger will be effective on Jan. 1 but will take several more months to truly complete. The newly created credit union will have to select a new name. It will be led by John Dwyer as chief executive officer, with Rob Miller as president and chief operating officer. It will be the state’s largest credit union with 165,000 members, 460 employees, 17 local branches, and $3 billion in assets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.