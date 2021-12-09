WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — A Fayston woman has denied charges alleging she killed a woman while driving under the influence on the interstate.
Sarah Love, 34, pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Windsor County criminal court in White River Junction to felony counts of driving under the influence with death resulting and gross negligent operation with death resulting. If convicted, Love faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison. She was released on conditions including no driving of any motor vehicle and no buying or drinking alcohol.
Trooper Austin Soule, of the Vermont State Police, said in his affidavit on Nov. 23 a woman called police to report a vehicle was all over the road. Soule said the witness reported she was driving south on Interstate 91 in Windsor and the vehicle was swerving between both lanes, not allowing anyone to pass. The trooper said the witness gave police the vehicle's license plate number and the vehicle came back registered to Love.
Soule said he was told by dispatch that Love had stopped and a truck had stopped with her to see if she was OK. He said that witness reported he could smell alcohol emanating from Love's person.
The trooper said a short time later Love started driving north in the southbound lane. He said Love was then involved in a head-on collision on the interstate.
Soule said Love had crashed into two other vehicles. He said one of the drivers, Kathleen Spence, 59, was killed in the crash and the third driver required medical attention. He said the third driver sustained minor injuries and was taken to Mount Ascutney Hospital for treatment. The trooper said Love appeared confused and kept asking to see her boyfriend, though she was the only person in her vehicle.
Soule said Love's speech was slurred, she had bloodshot eyes and he could smell alcohol coming off her.
He said Love had asked for help getting out of her vehicle, but then refused to get out when police tried to assist her. He said she was difficult to work with because of her level of impairment and couldn't focus on a task.
The trooper said he could see alcoholic beverage containers open inside Love's vehicle. He said Love kept saying, “This is so bad,” and apologizing.
Soule said Love was taken to the hospital for treatment where doctors discovered she had a brain bleed. He said he obtained a warrant for a sample of Love's blood because she had refused to provide such a sample.
Soule said he later spoke with Love's partner who reported Love was on her way to Connecticut to see family.
