BARRE TOWN — Vermont State Police have released more details about the apparent murder/suicide involving a Berlin police officer in Barre Town Monday, including a timeline of the events.
Police said Jeffrey Strock, 58, of Brookfield, was on duty for Berlin when he shot and killed Julie Fandino, 51, and then himself outside Fandino’s home on Websterville Road.
Maj. Dan Trudeau, of the State Police, said at a news briefing Tuesday the landlord of the two-apartment building spotted the Berlin cruiser sitting outside the home and pulled in to see what was going on. Trudeau said the landlord then saw the bodies of Strock and Fandino and called 911 at about 2:20 p.m.
Trudeau said an investigation showed Strock signed on for duty shortly before 11 a.m. From noon to 1 p.m., he pulled over four vehicles on Route 62. The major said Strock arrived at Fandino’s home at about 1:40 p.m. and about 10 minutes later he shot Fandino multiple times before fatally shooting himself.
Trudeau said the .45-caliber handgun Strock used was his own and served as his duty weapon, as well, which can be common at smaller police departments or officers who work part time and for multiple police departments.
Strock had been a part-time officer in Berlin since 2003 and had served as a deputy with the Washington County Sheriff’s Department since 2006.
Trudeau said Fandino had lived with Strock in Brookfield for about five years before she moved to Barre Town with her daughter in December 2019. He said Strock was in another relationship and had married that woman, but had since separated from her and it appeared he was trying to resume his relationship with Fandino prior to the shooting.
“It’s fair to say that there were certainly a lot of ups and downs in the relationship between her and Mr. Strock,” he said.
Trudeau said what he’s been told is Fandino wasn’t interested in rekindling the relationship with Strock and “shut him off” about a month ago.
Trudeau said police have looked into Strock’s personnel files in Berlin and at the sheriff’s department and didn’t find anything notable. He said those who knew Strock personally reported he may have been dealing with depression and self-harm, but professionally he was a private person and his colleagues didn’t have much to report.
The major said police were in the process of executing a search warrant on Strock’s home Tuesday.
It’s unclear why Strock decided to go to Fandino’s home while he was on duty. Trudeau said at this point, police don’t know whether the killing was planned or based on impulse. He said Strock might have had a different plan in mind before the situation changed, and Strock decided to shoot Fandino. The major said police were not aware, as of Tuesday, of any relief from abuse orders that had been put in place by Fandino against Strock.
“We haven’t gotten much that has led us to believe he had hinted this to anybody else,” Trudeau said.
Washington County State’s Attorney Rory Thibault released a statement Tuesday saying his thoughts are with Fandino’s family, friends and community.
The state’s attorney noted this is the third homicide involving domestic violence in central Vermont in the past four years.
In 2017, Randall Gebo killed Cindy Cook. Cook’s body was later found in Middlesex with her hands and feet bound. Gebo, 63, was sentenced to 17½ years to serve in June 2019 for the killing.
In 2018, Luke Lacroix shot and killed Courtney Gaboriault in Barre before turning the gun on himself.
“The insidious nature of domestic violence does not discriminate by profession, socioeconomic status, or zip code,” Thibault said in the statement. “We face the grim reality that Julie Fandino is the latest person to fall victim to the combination of jealousy, power and control in an unhealthy relationship with a deadly weapon. As a community, we must focus on proactively addressing the risk factors for lethality in domestic violence situations, and redouble our efforts to ensure victims are comfortable and able to come forward, at their own pace, before the escalation to physical violence.”
The state’s attorney said much like the rest of the community, this incident has shocked those at the Berlin Police Department.
“The actions of Jeffrey Strock are an aberration that stands in contrast to the culture of professionalism and empathy the department demonstrates to victims of domestic violence and vulnerable members of our community,” he said.
