HARDWICK — Vermont State Police say an hours-long standoff in Hardwick early Tuesday morning ended without injury.
Vermont Route 16 between Cedar Street and School Circle was closed at about 2:30 a.m. because police said a woman had called police Monday to report she had been assaulted by Michael McCuen, 36, at his home there. Police said McCuen is known to have access to multiple guns and had barricaded himself inside the home.
Police in Hardwick then reached out to State Police for assistance in responding to the call, along with the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department and the state Department of Motor Vehicles.
Police said the victim was able to leave the home safely and law enforcement set up a perimeter around the home in an effort to get McCuen to surrender. He was taken into custody shortly after 5 a.m. Police said there were no reports of significant injuries and McCuen was transported to the hospital for evaluation. It’s unclear who may have suffered minor injuries and what those injuries were.
It’s also unclear what charges he may be facing from this incident as police said the investigation was ongoing Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.