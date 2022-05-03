MARSHFIELD — Vermont State Police say Tango, a horse, has been found, and the investigation into who might have taken him is ongoing.
The horse was reported missing last month in Marshfield. Police say a surveillance camera captured an unknown man and woman walking Tango toward John Fowler Road around 2:30 p.m. April 23. It's unclear whether the horse was removed from his home or if he broke free from his fence and was found wandering near Route 2.
Police said the horse's owner reported Tango was found Tuesday in a yard on Maple Hill Road.
Anyone with information about the two people seen with the horse is asked to contact the Middlesex State Police barracks at 802-229-9191 or email Trooper Jacob Fox at Jacob.Fox@vermont.gov with any information.
