MONTPELIER — The Vermont Labor Relations Board has postponed Thursday’s scheduled appeal on the suspension, demotion and transfer for the former Vermont State Police Station Commander in Rutland County.
Lt. Michael “Stu” Studin has contested his two concurrent 10-day suspensions, a demotion to detective sergeant, a reassignment to the Royalton barracks as a criminal investigator and the insertion of a letter of reprimand into his personnel file for an October 2018 incident.
Studin’s hearing was planned for this morning, but the assistant attorney general assigned to represent the State Police has caught the flu and is unable to attend the hearing, Tim Noonan, executive director for the labor board, said late Wednesday afternoon.
No new hearing date has been set, Noonan said.
Before the labor board can consider the merits of Studin’s appeal, it also has to resolve a request by his lawyer to take the deposition of Col. Matthew Birmingham, the director of the Vermont State Police. The state has objected.
The case centers on the actions Studin took when told two troopers from the Shaftsbury barracks had failed to properly investigate a new Rutland trooper for an off-duty case of suspected driving while under the influence on Oct. 28, 2018, state records show.
Studin was put on paid leave while the case was investigated and eventually the discipline was announced in March 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.