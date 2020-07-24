NORTHFIELD — Vermont State Police are working with a DNA lab trying to solve a case in which an infant’s body was found in Northfield in the 1980s.
Police said on April 1, 1982, the body of an infant boy was found on Mill Hill Road. The baby, named “Baby Boy Doe,” was wrapped in a brown towel and sealed in a plastic trash bag.
Police said evidence showed the baby was only a few hours old and died as result of exposure to elements. The identity of the parents has yet to be discovered.
In an effort to find out who killed the baby, State Police have partnered with Parabon Nanolabs, a company based in Virginia. The lab specializes in DNA technology.
Paula Armentrout is the vice president of the company. Armentrout said in an interview Friday the company provides DNA services to law enforcement. That includes using genealogy to identify human remains.
The company uses publicly available databases into which people voluntarily submit their DNA. In this case, the DNA of the baby will be compared to the DNA in a database to see if there are any matches in an effort to find the baby’s family. She said the company does not use databases from other genealogy companies such as Ancestry.com or 23andMe.com because those sites don’t allow law enforcement to use their data.
Armentrout said since May 2018, the company has helped 118 law enforcement agencies solve cases ranging from active to quite old. She said the most active case the company helped solve involved a rape that was three months old. The oldest was a case that took place 52 years ago.
The company has set up a crowdfunding campaign to pay for the cost of the genetic testing for the baby, which is $5,300. As of Friday afternoon, $1,005 has been raised. Once that money has been raised, the DNA sample from the baby will be sent to the lab.
Detective Sgt. Angela Baker, of the State Police, said in a Friday interview that at this point State Police don’t have any other investigative tools at their disposal to solve the case, but she said she is a “glass half-full kind of gal.”
Baker said the hope is the genetic testing will give State Police more information about who to interview.
“There have been a lot of people who have been interviewed for this case and a lot of tips that have come in through the years. Nothing has panned out in terms of finding out who the parents of this baby are. … This new investigative tool could point us in a completely different direction that we didn’t even know existed, people we didn’t know were associated with this case,” she said.
Even if the initial run through the database doesn’t provide results, Armentrout said the lab will keep running the baby’s DNA through the database into the future. So if someone months or years from now submits their DNA into the database and is a relative of the baby, State Police will be notified.
Those looking to donate can do so at www.gofundme.com/f/baby-boy-doe-found-in-northfield-vt.
