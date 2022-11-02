BARRE — A Roxbury man is accused of threatening to set a woman on fire and burn her house down. Robert Leo Duquette, 61, pleaded not guilty Friday in Washington County criminal court in Barre to felony counts of first-degree aggravated domestic assault with a deadly weapon and second-degree aggravated domestic assault, and a misdemeanor count of criminal threatening.
If convicted, Duquette faces a maximum sentence of 21 years in prison. He was ordered held without bail and is currently housed at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
The second-degree aggravated domestic assault charge is a felony because Duquette has a prior conviction for domestic assault.
Trooper Benjamin Goodwin, of the Vermont State Police, said in his affidavit a woman called 911 on Oct. 18 to report a friend had sent her a text message instructing her to call police because the victim’s partner was going to light her on fire and burn her house down. Goodwin said he arrived on scene and located the victim. He said Duquette had fled the scene.
The victim reported Duquette had been drinking when he threatened to smother her in her sleep, according to court records. Goodwin said the victim reported Duquette grabbed a lit propane heater and told the victim he was going to light her on fire and burn the home.
He said the victim reported Duquette then put the heater out and left in a vehicle.
Goodwin said the victim reported there was no physical contact between her and Duquette, though she was afraid for her life.
The trooper said the victim reported Duquette had told her he would shoot himself after setting her on fire. According to the news release announcing Duquette’s arrest, he was later located by police in Northfield and turned over to State Police. The release noted a search warrant was executed on Duquette’s home, where several guns were found.
Court records show Duquette was previously convicted of domestic assault in April 2018.
