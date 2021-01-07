SHAFTSBURY — A Vermont State Police sergeant has been suspended without pay after officials say he appeared to express support for those that took part in “the criminal insurgency” at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday.
According to a news release, Sgt. Lucas Hall, who works out of the Shaftsbury barracks, appeared to make personal, off-duty posts on social media supporting the pro-Trump riot in Washington, D.C.
“While we recognize the rights of all people including sworn law enforcement officers to express their views, advocating for the overthrow of the constitutionally defined democratic election process by force or violence violates our oath of office to uphold the Constitution,” Public Safety Commissioner Michael Schirling said in the statement.
The statement didn't say what social media platforms Hall had been using or what he's alleged to have said.
Schirling said an internal investigation has been opened against Hall and he has been suspended without pay. He said the investigation should be complete within a few days.
“These actions, if true, have caused pain and anguish on the part of Vermonters during an already indescribably stressful time in our national history and for that we are saddened and sorry,” the commissioner said. “It is important to state in the strongest terms that these posts are in no way reflective of the beliefs and values of the Vermont State Police or its dedicated troopers and staff, who work each and every day to uphold the Constitution and the rule of law.”
