WILLISTON — A longtime Vermont State Police trooper, who was put on leave after a $14,000 Rolex watch disappeared from a storage area at the Williston barracks, is facing 16 criminal charges across two counties, officials announced this afternoon.

Former state trooper Giancarlo DiGenova, 44, of Essex, is due for arraignment on Thursday in Vermont Superior Court in Burlington and again in court in Barre on April 6, Spokesman Adam Silverman said. The investigation started as one complaint, but eventually spread to four cases, including one handled by the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles, police said. The incidents happened between June 2021 and November 2022

