Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan joined a national group of “criminal justice leaders” this week in calling on President Joe Biden to accelerate his effort to end the federal death penalty.
Eliminating the death penalty was part of Biden’s campaign platform.
“Over 160 individuals who’ve been sentenced to death in this country since 1973 have later been exonerated,” read a passage in the criminal justice section of Biden’s campaign website. “Because we cannot ensure we get death penalty cases right every time, Biden will work to pass legislation to eliminate the death penalty at the federal level, and incentivize states to follow the federal government’s example. These individuals should instead serve life sentences without probation or parole.”
Donovan said there were steps Biden could take that would have a more immediate effect than passing legislation. He said Biden could commute the sentences of every federal inmate on death row and assure nobody else winds up there by ordering the U.S. Department of Justice, through the U.S. attorney general, not to have prosecutors seek the death penalty and use his executive authority through the Bureau of Prisons to disassemble the federal execution chamber at Terre Haute, Indiana.
“At the end of the day, what it comes down to is his moral leadership as president,” Donovan said. “The death penalty is wrong in my opinion and I don’t believe there is any justice in state-sanctioned killings. ... Philosophically, I just don’t think the state should be killing people in the name of justice.”
On a practical level, Donovan said, the death penalty has been shown to disproportionately impact people of color, the poor and the mentally ill, and is an irreversible measure employed by a fallible system. Nor, he said, does he support retaining the death penalty as a way of leveraging pleas in particular cases.
“We should not use the threat of death as a negotiating tool,” he said.
The death penalty was effectively eliminated in Vermont in 1972, and a convict has not been executed by the state since 1954. The federal death penalty has occasionally come into play with cases involving Vermont, such as the death sentence handed down against Donald Fell for the kidnapping and killing of Terry King — though that was ultimately reversed.
Vermont-specific polling on the death penalty is hard to find. A 1999 survey found a thin plurality of Vermonters backing the death penalty. Kathy Fox, a professor of criminal justice at University of Vermont and cofounder of the Justice Research Initiative, said she did not have Vermont-specific polling data, but national support for the death penalty was at its lowest level in decades.
“Part of it is because people are concerned about executing innocent people because of all the exonerations that have occurred due to DNA evidence,” she said. “I wouldn’t say there’s overwhelming support for ending the death penalty, but there is a majority for the first time in decades.”
Research on the death penalty tends to focus on its effectiveness as a deterrent and racial bias in its application, Fox said, and the evidence is not favorable on either subject.
“Most of the research keeps reinforcing the same findings they’ve had for decades,” she said. “There is no evidence the death penalty deters crime and the racial disparity is pretty extreme.”
Fox said states with the death penalty have higher murder rates than states without it. At the federal level, she said, 60% of death row inmates are people of color.
“My hope is that Vermont can serve as a leader, as an example, that we can have a justice system that works, that holds people accountable, that stands up for victims, that works for reconciliation, without the death penalty,” Donovan said.
