The time has come: Vermont's Bass Fishing Season begins this Saturday, the traditional second Saturday in June, according to a release from Vermont Fish and Wildlife.
Fisheries biologist Bernie Pientka said the rivers and lakes in Vermont are brimming with bass, generally best eaten when they are between 2 and 4 pounds apiece.
Interested anglers are encouraged to check with their local regulations for harvest and size requirements which can vary depending on where they're fishing, and licenses are available on the Vermont Fish and Wildlife website, according to the release.
