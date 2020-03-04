The patient at Rutland Regional Medical Center suspected of having coronavirus has tested negative, as has everyone else the Vermont Department of Health has seen fit to test, a state official said Wednesday.
“All samples submitted to the Public Health Laboratory to date have been completed, and all have come back negative for COVID-19,” DOH spokesman Bennet Truman said late Wednesday afternoon.
Hospital officials said Tuesday they had a patient “under investigation” for infection and were awaiting test results.
Mayor David Allaire has been keeping in daily contact with the hospital regarding preparations for a potential coronavirus outbreak.
“In my conversations today with (hospital CEO Claudio Fort), I suggested he be in touch with Dave Wolk at the superintendent of schools, open up that line of communication,” Allaire said late Wednesday afternoon. “There was some suggestion that some time in the very near future there be some sort of public meeting. That was a suggestion. I believe they’re in discussions about that up at the hospital.”
In the meantime, Allaire repeated the advice being offered elsewhere — that people wash their hands frequently and stay home if they feel sick. State officials have also said a number individuals around the state who have returned from traveling to areas with known infections have been asked to voluntarily undergo home self-isolation, taking their temperature daily and monitoring for symptoms of cough or shortness of breath until 14 days after they returned from their travel.
As of Wednesday afternoon, 11 deaths in the United States have been attributed to coronavirus infections. The coronavirus has a fatality rate similar to the flu, but is highly infectious, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with many infected individuals unsure how they were exposed.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
