The release of a redacted Mueller report on Thursday left Vermont’s congressional delegation calling for the document to be released in full, and for special counsel Robert Mueller to testify before Congress.
“Despite the Attorney General’s spin and carefully orchestrated press roll-out — obviously intended for an audience of one — nothing can hide that this report amounts to a formal presentment of misconduct that reached the highest levels of the Trump campaign and administration,” said Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., in a statement.
He said according to the report, members of President Donald Trump’s campaign were “eager, unapologetic beneficiaries of Russia’s interference” with the 2016 presidential election, that the campaign encouraged the stolen materials to be released and planned its strategy around it without ever reporting the interference to law enforcement.
“Robert Mueller did his job,” said Leahy. “Now it’s time for Congress to do our job, as Mr. Mueller envisioned in his report. In order to do so we must view the full, unredacted report. And Mr. Mueller should testify before Congress as soon as possible.”
Leahy said the report shows Trump repeatedly tried to influence the Justice Department’s investigation into Russian campaign meddling.
“He regularly used the office of the presidency to attempt to manipulate and delegitimize one of the most critical national security investigations of our time,” said Leahy. “His lawyers promised witnesses would be ‘taken care of’ if they did not cooperate with the investigation. He fired the FBI director leading the initial investigation and then attempted to fire Special Counsel Robert Mueller.”
Leahy said these efforts demean the presidency and the rule of law.
Welch said that while the report didn’t find evidence of direct collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government, it did have an inappropriate level of contact.
“However, the multitude of contacts between (the) campaign and Russian operatives before and after the election is reprehensible and marks a break from the longstanding practice of shunning foreign influence in American elections,” said Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt., in a release.
He also called for the full report to be released for members of Congress to review.
“We know that contacts between campaign and Russian operatives included offers of ‘dirt’ on the Clinton campaign and relief from American sanctions,” said Welch. “And we know, contrary to his repeated denials, that candidate Trump did in fact have a business relationship with Russia regarding Trump Tower Moscow that was active through the summer of 2016.”
He also criticized U.S. Attorney General William Barr’s summary of the Mueller report.
“On the question of obstruction of justice, Attorney General Barr conveniently looked the other way in summarizing Mr. Mueller’s findings,” said Welch. “The Special Counsel’s report provides detailed and substantial evidence that President Trump and his team did everything they could to obstruct and undermine the investigation.”
Sanders’ statement, issued from Spartanburg, South Carolina, was much briefer than Welch and Leahy’s statements, but in the same vein.
“It is clear that Donald Trump wanted nothing more than to shut down the Mueller investigation,” Sanders said. “While we have more detail from today’s report than before, Congress must continue its investigation into Trump’s conduct and any foreign attempts to influence our election. We must also work to do everything we can to protect our future elections from the significant threat of foreign interference, and I call on President Trump and Republican leadership to stop obstructing the necessary work to protect our democracy.”
Sanders is running for president in 2020.
