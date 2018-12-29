MONTPELIER — Thanking them for their willingness to serve the country, Vermont's congressional delegation celebrated 18 Vermont high school students they have nominated for coveted positions at the nation's service academies.
The students come from all over the state and have received one or more nominations from Sen. Patrick Leahy, Sen. Bernard Sanders and Rep. Peter Welch to the U.S. Military Academy, the U.S. Naval Academy, the U.S. Air Force Academy or the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy. Candidates must be officially nominated by an authorized nominating person to compete for admission to the academies, and most are nominated by a member of Congress — their U.S. representative or one of their U.S. senators. The students are expected to learn early next year if they have been accepted by the academies to which they've applied.
A ceremony was held at the State House Saturday to celebrate the nominations.
Marguerite Schillinger, of Rutland, has been nominated to both the Military Academy and the Naval Academy, but if she had a choice she'd want a career in the Navy.
“I've always been really active as a kid and I have a lot of family in the military,” Schillinger said. “Watching them and their lifestyles, I was really interested in that at a really young age. And then I went to the Naval Academy summer seminar over the summer and I just loved it. I fell in love with all of the things the cadets were doing.”
She said being able live the life of a midshipman for five days showed her this is what she wants to do.
Maureen Schillinger was also “super proud” of her daughter.
“It's something that she's really worked hard for so it's very nice to be here and see her do it,” she said.
Jonathan Myles, of Williamstown, was nominated to the U.S. Air Force Academy for the second time in as many years and he said both times it's been an honor to be recognized and nominated. Last year he said the Air Force sent him to that branch's preparatory school and this year he's hoping to get into the academy itself.
Myles said he wants to join the military because he wants to follow in the footsteps of his father Corby Myles who is a lieutenant colonel in the Air Force.
“I'm super proud of him,” Corby Myles said. “He's done amazing work ever since he was a young child. He just works really hard.”
He said his son started down the military path by taking part in the Civil Air Patrol.
Sanders said he didn't have to tell those in the room that the country faces difficult times, including divisions over politics. He said ironically, while people see the military as a conservative institution, the essence of the military is the understanding that no one can do it alone and those in the military need to function as a team to succeed.
“That is a very profound meaning, in terms of where we are as a country today,” he said.
He thanked the nominees for their willingness to serve the country.
Welch said while the delegation has been holding this ceremony for many years, each year it feels new because whatever is going on in the country, they are meeting with young people who have decided to apply for a life in the military and have done the hard work to put themselves in that position.
“That is really inspiring,” he said.
Welch said the nominees are living their lives in a constructive, positive way and it's going to work out for them because they are trying to be the best they can be.
He thanked them for being willing to serve the country and the democracy it stands for.
Leahy said when he first got to the U.S. Senate his mentor was fellow Vermont Senator Robert Stafford. He said Stafford had served in World War II and in Korea and proposed trying to get as many names nominated to military academies because he would be blown away by the applications.
“We work well above our weight in this state,” Leahy said. “We show a lot.”
He said he's gone to active warzones such as Afghanistan and Iraq and every time he runs into Vermonters who are serving either in the military or as civilians.
“Throughout it all, no matter how difficult, I've never heard a Vermonter complain about anything,” he said.
