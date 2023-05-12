WATERBURY — Citing a lack of workers to fulfill contracts, those at the Department of Corrections have decided to end the work-crew program.

The program works where an individual facing criminal charges can receive a pre-approved furlough sentence to resolve that case. Furlough is known as the strictest form of supervision, essentially a prison sentence served in the community. If a person serving a furlough sentence steps out of line, they can immediately be brought into a correctional facility, without a court hearing, to serve their sentence in the facility until either their sentence runs out or those at the department decide to release that person back into the community.

