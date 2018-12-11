As part of a statewide schedule of meetings to gather community feedback on proposed changes to fishing regulations, a public hearing will be held at Rutland High School on Jan. 14 at 6 p.m.
Changes to bait-fish regulations would separate them from general fishing rules, and both Jobs Pond in Westmore and Martins Pond in Peacham will potentially be set with a new two-trout daily limit.
Additionally, general fishing regulations will be set at a 16-inch minimum length per-fish.
Public meetings will also be held at 6 p.m. at St. Albans Education Center on Jan. 7, Brattleboro Union High School on Jan. 9, Lake Region Union High School on Jan 15, and Montpelier High School on Jan 16.
Interested parties can find more information on the proposed changes at the VT Fish and Wildlife website: https://vtfishandwildlife.com/about-us/fish-and-wildlife-board/board-rules
