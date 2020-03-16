It's not just Vermont's public schools that are having to navigate the unprecedented transition to at-home instruction; independent private schools around the state are also developing plans to meet the needs of their students.
On Sunday, Republican Gov. Phil Scott ordered all preK-12 schools in the state closed in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“The orderly dismissal of schools is essential to support both the state’s response to COVID-19 and the needs of children and families across Vermont,” Scott said Sunday. “We must ensure children are safe, nourished, and still learning even as the traditional structure of school is disrupted.”
The closure order includes Vermont's 130 independent schools, which, according to the Vermont Independent Schools Association educates 8,800 children in grades K-12.
Among them are the state's 13 Catholic schools. On Sunday, Bishop Christopher Coyne declared that the Roman Catholic Diocese of Burlington would be closing all schools beginning Wednesday. The closure will continue until at least April 15.
“This time frame is being implemented to allow our faculty time to prepare the children for distance learning and to give parents time to make whatever arrangements are necessary to support their family,” a statement on the diocese's website read.
In an email Monday, Superintendent Jeanne Gearon said that, like public schools, teachers will be “doing all they can to facilitate ongoing learning for our students.”
Gearon said continuity of school meal services will be addressed at the local level. For example, she said Rice Memorial High School is coordinating meal distribution for Catholic schools in the Burlington area.
She said other principals in diocese schools are working with local public school districts and their food-service providers to develop plans for getting meals to children who need them.
The closure will impact 1,556 students and 225 school employees around the state, not including Bishop Marshall School in Morrisville and Mater Christi School in Burlington, which are independent Catholic schools.
Mater Christi closed at the end of day last Friday.
On Monday, Michael Alexander, principal at Mount St. Joseph Academy in Rutland, said the high school has “been planning and preparing for this well before today."
The school currently has an enrollment of 78 students and employs approximately 20 people.
"All the stuff that we're doing is basing off of systems and infrastructure that was already in place." he said that students will be using Google Classroom and Google Chat to create a virtual classroom environment.
Alexander said the school was using Monday and Tuesday to run a “final check” on its continuity of education plan by having students practice on the platforms they will be using over the coming weeks.
Alexander said that as a one-to-one school, all students' technological needs will be met. Any student who does not have a computer at home has access to a Chromebook laptop.
"We certainly are trying to maintain flexibility and patience to try to work through this as best we can," he said.
Since MSJ doesn't provide meal service and most students already bring lunch from home, Alexander said the school is not providing meals during the closure.
In a message to parents of Rutland Area Christian School students posted on its Facebook page Sunday, Principal Robert Congdon said Monday and Tuesday would be half days for students while teachers planned for a transition to distance and online learning beginning Wednesday.
“This is not a school vacation!” Congdon said, explaining that online classes will have scheduled start times and “attendance will be crucial.”
He also stressed that students should leave home as little as possible in order to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
“There will be bumps in the road, and we would ask you to be patient and work through this with us,” he said.
At Burr & Burton Academy in Manchester Monday, Headmaster Mark Tashjian said the high school has been preparing for the inevitability of a shutdown for the last couple weeks.
Tashjian said Tuesday will be the final normal class day for students. Wednesday will be a professional development day for staff before classes resume remotely on Thursday.
That remote-instruction plan, which will incorporate Google Hangouts, will be a mix of synchronous and asynchronous self-directed learning that will still follow a set daily schedule and routine.
While Tashjian acknowledged “it won't be as good as normal operations,” he said the school is doing its best “given the trying circumstances.”
BBA's 60 international students have been given the option to remain either in dorms on-campus or with their home-stays in town. Tashjian said they are also welcome to return to their home countries if they chose to do so.
BBA has a student body of 750 students and employs 150 people.
Tashjian said the school is working with its food-service team to “make sure our families who are food-insecure have a source of nutrition.”
He said the plan will include some sort of delivery system, adding that meal service will be available to all students, not limited to those who qualify for free and reduced meals.
“It's a very trying time,” Tashjian said. “I completely support the cooperative effort to shut things down and contain the virus.”
