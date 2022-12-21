Some big voices in Vermont are asking the federal government to take more time to hear from people about the accuracy of its own broadband coverage maps.

The state’s congressional delegation — House Rep. Peter Welch and Sens. Patrick Leahy and Bernie Sanders — issued a joint release Wednesday stating they’ve sent a letter to the Federal Communications Commission urging it and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration to extend the public input period on the National Broadband Map by at least 30 days.

