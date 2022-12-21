Some big voices in Vermont are asking the federal government to take more time to hear from people about the accuracy of its own broadband coverage maps.
The state’s congressional delegation — House Rep. Peter Welch and Sens. Patrick Leahy and Bernie Sanders — issued a joint release Wednesday stating they’ve sent a letter to the Federal Communications Commission urging it and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration to extend the public input period on the National Broadband Map by at least 30 days.
Earlier this month, Christine Hallquist, executive director of the Vermont Community Broadband Board, urged Vermonters to visit fcc.gov/BroadbandData/consumers to see if they’re getting the broadband coverage the federal government thinks they are.
According to Hallquist and others, the maps aren’t completely accurate and make the current situation look better than it is. This is a problem because these maps will be part of what determines how much federal funding states will receive in broadband infrastructure aid.
The current deadline to file a challenge is Jan. 13. Interested parties can call 800-622-4496 if they need help with the online challenge form.
“The availability of high-speed broadband in a rural state like Vermont is essential for the success of small businesses, a key ingredient in a quality education system, and important to our overall quality of life,” stated Vermont’s delegation in the joint release. “The importance of accurate reporting, therefore, cannot be overstated as we strive to deploy broadband in the areas of greatest need throughout our country.”
The broadband board says it believes there are about 20,000 addresses in Vermont reported inaccurately on the FCC’s map.
“Each address we correct could mean $4,000 to $5,000 in additional federal funding for Vermont,” stated Hallquist in a release on Monday. “That adds up to tens of millions of dollars to help Vermonters get connected and at a more affordable cost. We’re hoping to get as much of that additional money as possible, but there is no reason to hold the $100 million minimum hostage during the map-challenge process.”
Per the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, each state will get at least $100 million for broadband infrastructure. What they get above that will depend on service levels, which are what the FCC map is supposed to reflect.
