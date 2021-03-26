As societies around the world continue to confront and acknowledge their troubled histories of mistreating Indigenous Peoples, land acknowledgements are becoming increasingly common.
A land acknowledgement is a formal statement read by an institution recognizing Indigenous Peoples as the traditional stewards of its land. Statements are often read at the beginning of public events, but can also be included in written and electronic documents disseminated by the institution.
In Canada, the practice became common at government meetings, professional sporting events and other public events in the wake of its Truth and Reconciliation Commission report in 2015, which laid bare the country’s legacy of oppression of Indigenous Peoples.
Australia has adopted a similar practice called a “welcome to country” or “acknowledgement of country.”
Here in Vermont, educational institutions are now starting to adopt land acknowledgments, too.
Rich Holschuh, representative of the Elnu Abenaki Tribe, said it’s fitting that schools are leading the way since “they’re in the business of enlightening and sharing information with other people.”
Holschuh called land acknowledgments an important first step organizations can take in starting a conversation that expands awareness of the history of the land on which they sit.
“There are a lot of implications and repercussions that come from the fact that we don’t talk about these realities, these historical realities — and contemporary realities, because they carry through. The past informs the present,” he said.
But land acknowledgements need to be more than just words read at an event.
“Acknowledgement can often take the form of a gesture — something is said and then there’s no actions to follow it. And that’s an incomplete action that doesn’t actually accomplish much. It’s actually kind of rubbing salt in the wounds,” Holschuh said.
Last month, Middlebury College announced it had implemented a land acknowledgment statement that will be included in all ceremonial and college-organized events.
“It is important for our community to understand the long-standing history that has brought us to reside on the land, and to seek to understand our place within that history,” President Laurie Patton wrote in a statement. “The land acknowledgment is thus an expression of gratitude and an important step on the path to truth and reconciliation with the original inhabitants of North America.”
A version of the acknowledgement for written documents reads:
“Middlebury College sits on land which has served as a site of meeting and exchange among indigenous peoples since time immemorial. The Western Abenaki are the traditional caretakers of these Vermont lands and waters, which they call Ndakinna, or ‘homeland.’ We remember their connection to this region and the hardships they continue to endure. We give thanks for the opportunity to share in the bounty of this place and to protect it.”
Middlebury geography professor Guntram Herb is a member of the steering committee that worked to implement the acknowledgment, as well as a number of related campus initiatives designed to foster a relationship between the college and the Abenaki community.
Herb, whose wife is a member of the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians and whose research has focused on indigenous borderlands, said the issue is “dear to my heart.”
“Middlebury has a really big global imprint and we bring cultures together through our programs around the world,” he said. “This was just a logical extension to do it locally, bringing the Indigenous culture together with the existing culture here in Vermont and then starting a dialogue.”
Herb said the land acknowledgment work, which began in 2019, is part of a longer process of engagement.
That process includes granting Abenaki access to school land for ceremonial purposes; using the college’s learning garden to grow heritage seeds for the Abenaki community; working on a greater presence of Indigenous students, staff and faculty; offering more courses on Indigenous topics; inviting more Indigenous scholars to speak on campus; holding a symposium on indigeneity; and creating an Abenaki language program, which launched last year.
“That language program is so important … because so many of the Native speakers are dying off and so the languages, many Indigenous languages, are becoming extinct.”
Herb emphasized the importance of Middlebury’s work to honestly and meaningfully understand the history of the country.
“This process of doing a land acknowledgement is intended to bring back a deeper engagement with our history because, when we engage deeply with the real history of our nation, we become stronger as a nation,” he said.
Holschuh commended Middlebury’s efforts, noting the college has demonstrated intent behind the acknowledgment.
“Middlebury is a little further ahead than many other learning institutions in this state,” he said.
Don Stevens, chief of the Nulhegan Band of the Coosuk-Abenaki Nation, has developed relationships with many colleges and universities around the state, giving lectures and working with various departments.
Beyond his work with higher education, Stevens has also negotiated access for Vermont’s four Indigenous tribes to state lands, including parks and wild areas.
“For me, (a land acknowledgement) is about creating opportunities to educate, but not being so commonplace that it’s meaningless. Because when somebody just repeats something and doesn’t do anything about it, then it kind of becomes mundane and meaningless,” he said.
Stevens noted that implementing land acknowledgements without granting Indigenous Peoples access to that land is “disingenuous.”
And while not all institutions sit on land that would be of use to Indigenous Peoples, Stevens said that doesn’t preclude them from making acknowledgements if their intent is genuine.
In recent years, Stevens has been working closely with Sterling College in Craftsbury.
President Matthew Derr said the school’s move to implement land acknowledgments grew naturally out of its relationship with Stevens and the local Abenaki community.
“We’re in a relationship where we’re trying to be responsive and trying to be clear that we understand the history in order to forge a different relationship in the future,” he said.
Derr noted that Stevens has been a frequent partner, speaking to students at convocation and working closely with the school on a number of other initiatives.
Sterling faculty recently conferred Stevens with an honorary doctorate. The honor recognizes not only Stevens, but all leaders and people of the Abenaki Nation in perpetuity.
This summer Stevens will join the college board of trustees.
“I think Chief Stevens’ presence on the Sterling board is going to provide a really critical and important perspective on our work,” Derr said.
“We’re building a relationship, we’re not trying to achieve an outcome,” he added.
Stevens called Sterling a “great partner,” noting collaborations with the college to develop a seed-saving program and grow crops for the community.
He said the school also uses Tribal land for teaching purposes and in return, his community benefits from the wildlife assessments and other research the school conducts.
“It’s an ongoing relationship, and we keep building that relationship,” he said.
Derr explained being connected to the local Indigenous community is a natural manifestation of Sterling’s mission of ecological thinking and action.
“The mission of the college requires that we be in the process of reconciliation, that we be in relationship and make this acknowledgement. Because, otherwise, it doesn’t match up with understanding the human relationship with the natural world.”
But while land acknowledgments are becoming more common among colleges and universities, they are less so in K-12 schools.
At Rutland High School, however, there has been a recent push to implement the practice.
Last fall, a group of students and alumni successfully petitioned the Rutland City Board of School Commissioners to retire the district’s “Raider” nickname and arrowhead logo, deeming it offensive and harmful to Native Americans.
Another part of their request was to implement land acknowledgements at school events and include more Indigenous history and cultural education in the curriculum.
Jenna Montgomery, an RHS junior who is a member of the group, reported that a land acknowledgement will be read at the school’s Global Issues Network Conference next month.
She said there are also plans to read it at this year’s graduation.
In the future, Montgomery said the goal is to read it at all major school events.
“We see it as part of a much broader effort to acknowledge the Abenaki presence in the community and it would come alongside education for our school and, hopefully, the community as a whole,” she said.
jim.sabataso
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.