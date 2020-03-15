MONTPELIER — Gov. Phil Scott has announced the closure of all preK-12 schools no later than Wednesday in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
While schools will remain closed through April 6, Scott said it is possible they “will be closed for a longer period.” He urged families and businesses to prepare for such a possibility.
According to the statement, no student would be required to attend school Monday or Tuesday.
Education professionals, however, are expected to report to work as scheduled.
Scott instructed each school district develop a “continuity of education plan” that provides meals for any children who need them; services for children with special needs; childcare options for healthcare workers and other essential workers; and meets the educational needs of students, potentially for an extended period of time.
School districts that have plans in place which meet these criteria are permitted to close before Wednesday.
“Closing schools at the end of the day Tuesday is another important step to help keep us ahead of the curve, in terms of preventing and reducing spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. Mark Levine, health department commissioner.
The closure will effect approximately 80,000 children and 18,000 school employees statewide.
The decision to close comes as parents put pressure on Gov. Scott to act. On Saturday, parents launched an online petition on Change.org advocating for statwide school closure.
“The U.S. as a whole is behind in terms of taking precautionary measures,” the petition read in part. “Vermont can set a positive example by proactively closing the public schools before the virus takes a stronger hold on the state.”
By Sunday afternoon, the petition had more than 10,000 signatures.
“We must ensure children are safe, nourished and still learning even as the traditional structure of school is disrupted,” Scott said Sunday.
Last week, Rutland City Public Schools released its continuity of education plan to faculty and staff. The plan will involve, in part, a shift to asynchronous online learning.
According to Patricia Aigner, director of technology for RCPS, the district currently has 150 Chromebook computers and 20 Wi-Fi routers available to students who do not have access to devices or internet at home.
On Saturday, Aigner said VTel offered to donate 100 wireless access point devices to the district.
Also last week, RCPS Interim Superintendent David Wolk said the district is also working on a meal plan that would deliver breakfast and lunch by school bus to regular neighborhood pick-up points throughout the city. Wolk said firmer details on the plan would be available Monday.
In a conference call Sunday morning, superintendents from across the state met to talk about the impending likelihood of an extended closure. Wolk said he shared the meal plan idea with other the superintendents.
In an email to RCPS employees Sunday afternoon, Wolk said the district’s leadership cabinet would be meeting before and after school to continue working on its continuity plan.
“Since this is complicated, uncharted territory we have more questions than answers thus far, but we will find the answers,” he said.
Speaking to the Herald Sunday afternoon, Wolk said RCPS would be open to students Monday and Tuesday per Gov. Scott’s allowance.
“For so many of our students school is their home away from home,” he said. “We will keep schools open Monday and Tuesday for those who wish to attend, as we prepare for their continuing education and provision of meals as well.”
Vermont joins more than 20 states that have closed or are in the process of closing schools, according to USA Today.
On Sunday, the number of Vermonters who had tested positive for COVID-19 was four. An additional four nonresidents have also tested positive, bringing the statewide total of positive cases to eight, according to the state health department.
