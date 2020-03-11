BURLINGTON — State health officials believe Vermont’s second case of COVID-19 has been found at University of Vermont Medical Center.
A patient receiving treatment for respiratory illness was identified Wednesday as a “presumptive positive” for the virus, meaning a test came back positive from the state’s lab and must now be sent to the federal Centers for Disease Control for verification, according to UVMMC spokesman Neal Goswami.
Vermont’s first presumptive positive, an adult patient at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington, was identified on Sunday. The virus has yet to kill anyone in Vermont, but the nationwide death toll stood at 36 according to published accounts late Wednesday.
“UVM Medical Center has been preparing to treat patients with COVID-19 for several weeks,” UVMMC president Stephen Leffler said in a prepared statement. “We’ve had everyone at the table that needs to be there. Our teams are well-trained and ready to offer high-quality care to anyone infected with the virus. We have the necessary resources to ensure our patients receive the care they need.”
