MONTPELIER — The Vermont Senate voted 19-10 to send S.5, the “Affordable Heat Act,” over to the House of Representatives.
“We owe tremendous gratitude to the Senators who crafted and voted in favor of S.5,” stated Brian Shupe, executive director of the Vermont Natural Resources Council, in a news release. “It is past time that Vermont gets a handle on our largest source of carbon pollution — the thermal heating sector. We look forward to the work ahead in the House to ensure that the Affordable Heat Act becomes law, as it offers our greatest opportunity to transition away from fossil fuel dependence and provide Vermonters with equitable access to cheaper, cleaner heating options.”
